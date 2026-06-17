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Providing insights into China's ceiling fan industry and the manufacturers contributing to its continued development.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 16, 2026—As global demand for energy-efficient, smart and quiet ceiling fans surges, buyers are increasingly turning to Chinese manufacturers for reliable supply. Here is a professional overview of five established players that have demonstrated consistent quality and innovation.KAIPING, Guangdong – China’s ceiling fan industry, anchored in the Pearl River Delta, continues to evolve from OEM production to own-brand innovation. For procurement professionals seeking a balanced mix of certification depth, vertical integration and export expertise, five manufacturers stand out. This report profiles Handing Co. Ltd. (brand: HD ) alongside four other reputable Chinese enterprises: Midea Group, Gree Electric Appliances, Airmate, and Royalstar. Each offers distinct advantages in the sectors of residential, commercial and industrial ceiling fans.Industry BackgroundThe global ceiling fan market was valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2025, with forecasts showing steady growth driven by retrofit demand, smart home integration and stricter energy regulations in North America and Europe. Chinese manufacturers supply over 60% of the world’s ceiling fans, with Guangdong province alone accounting for a major share. Key trends include the shift from AC to DC motor technology for energy savings, proliferation of WiFi‑enabled models, and demand for multi‑certification compliance (UL, cUL, CE, SAA, etc.).1. Handing Co. Ltd. (Brand: HD)Headquartered in Kaiping, Handing was founded in 1992 and now operates a 12,320 m² factory with 350 employees and an annual output of 480,000 units. All products are exported to international markets, including the EU, USA, Australia, and Southeast Asia.The company obtained ISO 9001 certification in 1996, and its ceiling fans are certified to UL, cUL, NOM, BSI, CE, GS, Swedish Standard, and SAA requirements.Handing distinguishes itself through its vertically integrated manufacturing model. The company operates its own electroplating facility and has conducted in-house X-ray fluorescence (XFS) chemical testing for RoHS compliance since 2006.Its product portfolio includes:Decorative ceiling fansIndustrial ceiling fans up to 84 inchesSmart WiFi ceiling fans with DC motorsCeiling fans with integrated lighting (24W CCT LED)Key models include the 52-inch TT(2)52-MB-N5A(F)1LED and the 84-inch BS84-MB-N6A1DISC designed for industrial applications.The company’s R&D team consists of six engineers and supports customization services, including custom fan sizes, finishes, and logo printing.International sales are led by MING LAM (sales@handingfan.com).Contact HD：•Name: MING LAM•Tel :86-13828060322•Website：https: www.handingfan.com •E-mail: sales@handingfan.com or minglam3@hotmail.com•WhatsApp ID : +852 92839029•Factory Address: No.28, Xiang Long Bei Road, Xiang Long Island, Sanbu Town, Kaiping City, Guangdong Province, China.2. Midea GroupListed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (000333.SZ), Midea Group is one of the world’s largest appliance manufacturers. Its ceiling fan division benefits from massive economies of scale, an extensive global logistics network, and strong brand recognition in both residential and commercial markets. Midea offers a broad portfolio of indoor ceiling fans, outdoor ceiling fans, and smart WiFi ceiling fans with quiet DC motors, often integrated with the Midea SmartHome app. The company holds numerous certifications including CE, UL, and Energy Star. Its advantage lies in after‑sales service coverage across more than 200 countries and rapid product development cycles. For high‑volume buyers seeking a one‑stop solution, Midea remains a benchmark.3. Gree Electric AppliancesGree, headquartered in Zhuhai and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (000651.SZ), is a leading player in HVAC and home comfort products. Its ceiling fan lineup emphasizes energy efficiency and quiet operation, often leveraging the company’s proprietary inverter motor technology from its air‑conditioner business. Gree’s commercial grade ceiling fans are widely used in office buildings, hotels and retail spaces across China and exporting markets. The company holds ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications, and its fans meet CE, SAA and CCC standards. For buyers who prioritize durability and brand heritage, Gree offers a strong value proposition.4. Airmate (Shenzhen Airmate Technology Co., Ltd.)Founded in 1973, Airmate is a specialized fan manufacturer with a strong presence in China and Southeast Asia. Its ceiling fan range includes decorative ceiling fans, low profile ceiling fans, and pull chain controlled models. Airmate is known for stylish designs, multiple finish options, and integrated LED light kits. The company has its own R&D and mold‑making capabilities, with a monthly capacity of over 200,000 units. Airmate fans are certified to CE, CB, RoHS and ERP. Its strength lies in design diversity and competitive pricing for mid‑range projects, making it a favored choice for retail chains and import distributors.5. Royalstar (Hefei Royalstar Electronic Appliance Group Co., Ltd.)Royalstar, established in 1992 and based in Hefei, Anhui, is a diversified household appliance producer. Its ceiling fan line focuses on indoor and outdoor ceiling fans with reversible motors and Energy Star certified options. Royalstar leverages its extensive regional distribution network across China and emerging markets in Asia and Africa. The company manufactures 42‑inch, 48‑inch and 52‑inch ceiling fans and offers both AC and DC motor variants. Royalstar holds ISO 9001, CE and CCC certifications. For buyers targeting price‑sensitive markets or requiring large‑volume custom orders, Royalstar provides reliable lead times and flexible MOQ policies.Market Impact & Expert ViewIndustry analyst Zhang Wei at China Light Industry Research notes: “The competition among Chinese ceiling fan manufacturers has shifted from pure manufacturing cost to a combination of certification breadth, smart features and vertical control. Handing’s in‑house electroplating and chemical testing give it a clear edge in quality consistency, while giants like Midea and Gree bring scale and brand trust. For buyers, the choice depends on project specific requirements – whether product differentiation, compliance complexity or total cost of ownership.”OutlookAs the 2026 procurement season unfolds, leading Chinese manufacturers continue to invest in DC motor efficiency, WiFi connectivity and multi‑market certifications. Handing Co. Ltd., with its 34‑year track record and dedicated export focus, remains a strong option for buyers seeking a partner that combines cost competitiveness with rigorous third‑party compliance. The company’s updated factory presentation (linked above) offers detailed capacity data and product ranges for potential partners.

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