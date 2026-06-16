Janice DaCosta, #1 Best-Selling Author, TEDx Executive Producer, Global Logistics Leader Creator Of Emotional Wealth™

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLOTTE, NC — Success has long been measured by what people achieve. Janice DaCosta believes the more important question is how they carry it.A #1 best-selling author, TEDx Executive Producer, international speaker, and global logistics leader, DaCosta is emerging as one of the newest voices exploring the intersection of achievement, emotional well-being, and sustainable success. Through her growing Emotional Wealth™ ecosystem, she is challenging the belief that success alone creates fulfillment and introducing a new framework for understanding the hidden internal pressures many high-performing individuals quietly carry.DaCosta first introduced this philosophy in her #1 best-selling book, Pay Yourself First: The Blueprint to Emotional Wealth, which quickly resonated with readers seeking a more sustainable relationship with success. The book argues that while financial wealth manages money, emotional wealth manages the person behind the achievement—shaping clarity, fulfillment, boundaries, and resilience.The book’s success has become the foundation for a much larger vision.This fall, DaCosta will launch The Emotional Wealth Algorithm™, an immersive experience and proven process designed to help high-performing individuals reduce the hidden internal pressure of carrying life exceptionally well so they experience increased clarity, greater fulfillment, and a more sustainable experience of success.The program introduces a new language around achievement and emotional sustainability, including concepts such as Emotional Wealth™, Emotional Wealth Signals™, The Emotional Wealth Code™ R4, and Emotional Wealth Overflow™—all designed to help individuals recognize and shift the invisible emotional systems shaping how they lead, achieve, and live.“Most people are taught how to build success,” says DaCosta. “Few are taught how to carry it.”That question—how people carry success—has become the centerpiece of her work.Recently, DaCosta expanded these ideas in her article, The Emotional Algorithm: The Invisible System Quietly Running High Achievers, published by Influential Women, where she explores the unseen emotional patterns influencing how ambitious people navigate leadership, relationships, and responsibility. The article continues a conversation she began on stage at the Speak Easy Cohort Showcase, where she addressed emotional exhaustion and the hidden weight high achievers often carry.Beyond her work in emotional wealth, DaCosta has built a career defined by leadership across multiple disciplines.She serves as Executive Producer and License Holder of TEDxMallardCreek, curating ideas and conversations that challenge audiences to think differently about leadership, innovation, and human potential. She is also an international speaker whose expertise extends into global supply chain and export logistics, having delivered a keynote presentation in Budapest, Hungary, on the future of hazardous chemical exports and international logistics operations.Her leadership has been recognized across business, media, and community service. DaCosta has been featured in publications including Bold Journey, Voyage ATL, Voyage Raleigh, Canvas Rebel, and the University of Phoenix Alumni Chronicles, where she has shared insights on emotional wealth, leadership, and reinvention. She is also a Marquis Who’s Who honoree and has appeared on podcasts and platforms discussing emotional resilience, self-leadership, and sustainable achievement.Equally important to DaCosta is service.She recently completed her term as President of the University of Phoenix Charlotte Alumni Chapter, where she led initiatives focused on leadership, community engagement, and volunteerism. Her commitment to giving back earned her the 2023 President’s Volunteer Service Award from the White House in recognition of more than a thousand hours of volunteer service.As she expands the Emotional Wealth™ ecosystem through books, speaking, digital experiences, thought leadership, and future educational offerings, DaCosta is positioning emotional wealth not as a luxury, but as an essential asset for modern life.Because in a world that celebrates achievement, she is asking a different question:What if the greatest measure of success isn’t what you’ve built, but how well you’ve learned to carry it?As Janice DaCosta continues to inspire audiences around the world, anticipation is building for what comes next.Stay tuned this fall as she unveils the next evolution of the Emotional Wealth™ ecosystem, The Emotional Wealth Algorithm™, a bold new immersive experience designed to change how high-performing individuals think about success, fulfillment, and the lives they are building.The future of Emotional Wealth™ is just getting started.About Janice DaCostaJanice DaCosta is a #1 best-selling author, TEDx Executive Producer, international speaker, global logistics leader, and creator of The Emotional Wealth Algorithm™. Known as The Emotional Wealth Authority™, she helps high-performing individuals reduce the hidden internal pressure influencing how they carry responsibility, leadership, relationships, achievement, and success—so they experience increased clarity, greater fulfillment, and a more sustainable experience of success.Book: Pay Yourself First: The Blueprint to Emotional Wealth – Kindle edition by Claire, Janice. Religion & Spirituality Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.com.Article: The Emotional Algorithm: The Invisible System Quietly Running High AchieversLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/janicedacosta Learn More about Janice DaCosta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Janice-DaCosta or through her website, https://iamjaniceclaire.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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