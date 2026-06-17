Manchester City’s ANTOINE SEMENYO UNVEILS AFCON-INSPIRED WORLD CUP Digital artwork TO CELEBRATE HERITAGE

Ghana inspired media of Antoine Semenyo The Ghana Black Stars X Semenyo World Cup 2026 Antoine Semenyo - Ghana World Cup Campaign Kicks off in Toronto

Semenyo merges Kente aesthetics and AFCON street culture, bringing West African identity to the world stage

Being part of The Black Stars family is everything - it’s so special!” — Antoine Semenyo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the group stage of the FIFA World Cup intensifies, Ghana national team forward and Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo, ahead of The Black Stars first game against Panama, has quietly launched a creative digital campaign designed to showcase the vibrant colour, energy, and artistic rhythm of his Ghanaian heritage to a global audience.Throughout the World Cup, Semenyo’s official match-day announcements and social media channels will be transformed by custom-designed graphics heavily inspired by traditional Ghanaian motifs, contemporary street art and African visual culture.The initiative stems from a deeply personal space for the 26-year-old forward. Born and raised in England, Semenyo’s decision to represent the Black Stars was shaped by a profound family bond. In a recent exclusive interview, Semenyo vividly recalled what the national team meant to his household growing up:"My mum and dad are Ghana through and through. Watching Ghana play in the World Cup was so special. Mum, Dad, uncles, aunties, cousins all turn up to one house, and we’ll watch all the games together, celebrating, cheering - all the emotions and more. When the Ghana call up came, there was zero doubt in my mind who I would represent on the world stage. Being part of The Black Stars family is everything - it’s so special."Semenyo, who heads into the tournament with the eyes of the footballing world on him is determined to use his digital communities to project the creative heartbeat of Ghana and Africa.The match-day graphics rollout will ditch cookie-cutter corporate designs in favor of striking, culturally expressive visuals. The campaign features:Kente and Adinkra Symbolism: Integrating rich geometric weaves and traditional symbols representing strength, unity, and excellence.Vibrant Pan-African Palettes: Utilizing bold golds, greens and reds that mirror the high-octane atmosphere of a stadium in Accra or Kumasi.Merging classic football photography with modern, high-contrast digital illustrations that capture the infectious "vibe" and creativity of Ghana's youth culture through a contemporary aesthetic."We are not just going to the World Cup to participate; we want to compete on every level," Semenyo asserted. "But off the pitch, I also want to show the world what Ghana is about - the culture, the dancing, the beautiful energy. This creative project is my way of taking my family, my heritage and every Ghanaian fan onto the pitch with me." Fans can follow Antoine Semenyo's World Cup journey and view the exclusive match-day creative assets on his official social media channels throughout the tournament, especially ahead of Ghana's highly anticipated Group L clash against England.

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