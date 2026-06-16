Ziperase Brings Certified Erasure- as-a-Service to ServiceNow

Technology partners can bundle Ziperase data erasure into ServiceNow® offerings, sending compliance evidence instantly to customers' hardware asset records.

The Ziperase Enterprise Connector changes what partners can offer. Certified erasure evidence inside ServiceNow, automated, audit-ready, delivered as part of the service.” — Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data erasure is becoming a managed service, and the Ziperase Enterprise Connector makes it possible. Available on the ServiceNow Store, the connector gives technology partners a certified, automated erasure evidence capability they can bundle directly into device retirement, hardware refresh, and IT asset disposal engagements.

For enterprise customers, certified proof of erasure lands automatically inside ServiceNow, attached to the hardware asset record, matched by serial number, and ready for any audit or regulatory review. No manual entry. No separate system. No chasing certificates at audit time.

"The Ziperase Enterprise Connector changes what partners can offer. Certified erasure evidence inside ServiceNow, automated, audit-ready, delivered as part of the service. That's a meaningful addition to any device retirement or hardware refresh engagement." — Khalid Elibiary, President, Ziperase

Erasure as a Service

When a device is erased using Ziperase software, a certified erasure report is generated and stored in the Ziperase Customer Portal. The connector pushes key data, including erasure status, timestamp, method, and certificate link, directly into the corresponding ServiceNow hardware asset record.

This integration is compatible with Hardware Asset Management (HAM) Standard and HAM Professional. HAM Professional users can trigger disposal workflows, automate asset state transitions, and feed compliance dashboards without leaving the platform.

Certifications Built for Enterprise

Ziperase software supports 25+ certified erasure methods and holds ADISA Product Assurance and Common Criteria EAL2 certifications, recognized across 30+ countries. Compliant with IEEE 2883:2022 and NIST SP 800-88 R2, supporting GDPR, HIPAA, FERPA, and PCI DSS requirements.

Get Started

Technology partners: Partner with Ziperase

Explore the integration: Ziperase for ServiceNow

Find the Ziperase Enterprise Connector on the ServiceNow Store

About Ziperase

Ziperase provides certified, automated data erasure software for enterprises, ITADs, and technology partners globally. Founded by industry veterans with decades of combined experience in data erasure and enterprise technology, the Ziperase team left yesterday’s limited legacy systems behind to build something better. The platform features API-first integration, intuitive, easy-to-use platform design, and centralized cloud reporting. Track erasures and device information with comprehensive asset management and detailed audit-ready reports. Learn more at ziperase.com.

Ziperase Enterprise Connector on the ServiceNow Store

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