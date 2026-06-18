AKA Foods Launches AKA Label Studio, a Free Food Labelling Tool for FDA and EU/UK Markets

AKA Label Studio: a free, professional food labelling tool for FDA and EU/UK markets.

Built by AKA Foods' in-house food R&D team. Available free, with no usage tier or credit card required.

Today we are making AKA Label Studio available to the food industry free of charge. The food professionals who use it will tell us what to build next.” — David Sack, CEO and co-founder, AKA Foods

AMSTELVEEN, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKA Foods, a European food technology company, today launched AKA Label Studio, a free food labelling tool that produces compliant labels for the US (FDA) and Europe (EU/UK) markets. The product is available immediately at no charge, with no usage tier, no usage cap and no credit card required.

AKA Label Studio is built for food product developers, QA leads, regulatory teams and consumer packaged goods brands. Comparable nutrition and regulatory labelling software typically costs between $500 and $1,500 per user per year. AKA Label Studio is the company's first free product and an entry point to the wider AKA Studio platform, the AI-powered R&D system used by AKA Foods' paying customers.

Built by AKA Foods' in-house food R&D team

AKA Label Studio was developed by the same in-house food R&D team behind AKA Studio. The product includes a Feedback bar on every page, where users can submit requested features and improvements. AKA Foods has committed to building the most-requested capabilities and publishing what it ships.

"We have spent two years building a professional food labelling tool inside AKA. Today we are making it available to the food industry free of charge. The food professionals who use it will tell us what to build next."

David Sack, CEO and co-founder, AKA Foods

Product features

AKA Label Studio supports FDA and EU/UK compliance from a single tool, with a two-click market switch. It automatically detects the US Big 9 and the 14 EU-regulated allergens, includes a compliance review workflow (Awaiting review, In review, Approved) and a live regulatory radar covering FDA and EFSA sources. Recipe versions, lab results and multi-recipe reports are included. USDA Foundation Foods and the AKA Studio catalog are available as ingredient sources. Labels export as print-ready PNG, SVG or PDF.

"AKA Label Studio is a full implementation of food labelling functionality. It has been built to the same standard as the rest of the AKA Studio platform used by our paying customers."

Shahar Rosentraub, Chief Product Officer, AKA Foods

AKA Studio integration

Users of AKA Label Studio see references to AKA Studio inside the product, with an upgrade path to a paid licence. AKA Studio integrates formulation science, sensory data and institutional knowledge into a single AI-powered R&D system for food product development. The platform was named in the FoodTech 500 and received the Fi Europe Innovation Award 2025.

AKA Label Studio is available immediately at www.aka-food.com. Registration requires an email address and a phone number for verification. There is no charge, no card required, and no time limit on use.

About AKA Foods

AKA Foods is a European food technology company developing AKA Studio, an AI-powered R&D platform that integrates formulation science, sensory data and institutional knowledge into a single secure system. AKA Foods has been recognised in the FoodTech 500 and received the Fi Europe Innovation Award 2025. Headquartered in Amstelveen, Netherlands. www.aka-food.com.

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