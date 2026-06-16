FoodChain ID Achieves COFRAC Accreditation for Inspection Services in France

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This latest milestone recognizes the company’s continued commitment to meeting the requirements for competence, impartiality and consistency as inspection body

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FoodChain ID, a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability solutions, today announced that it has received accreditation from COFRAC (Comité Français d'Accréditation) to conduct inspection services in France. The accreditation was granted in accordance with the NF EN ISO/IEC 17020:2012 standard, which establishes internationally recognized requirements for the competence, impartiality and consistency of inspection bodies.

The accreditation scope includes inspections within the food sector, specifically inspections of food retail operations under the Food Store Quality Standard (FSQS) Version 3 program. These inspections assess food safety and quality practices at retail locations, supporting compliance with industry requirements and consumer expectations.

"This accreditation represents an important milestone in the expansion of our inspection services in France," said Dr. Chetan Parmar, SVP Technical Service EU Asia. "It reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted, reliable and accredited inspection services that help food retailers in France demonstrate compliance, strengthen food safety practices and maintain consumer confidence."

The achievement further strengthens FoodChain ID's global certification, inspection, and auditing capabilities across the food supply chain. FoodChain ID provides a broad range of food safety, certification, testing, regulatory, and compliance solutions designed to help organizations meet evolving industry and regulatory requirements.

COFRAC is the sole national accreditation body in France and is responsible for evaluating the competence and impartiality of conformity assessment organizations. Accreditation provides independent recognition that organizations operate according to rigorous international standards.



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