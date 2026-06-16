Kingmake Expands Outdoor Sofa Line for Global Hospitality Markets

Premium teak and aluminum outdoor sofas, built for hotels, resorts, and commercial projects worldwide — with full OEM/ODM customization support.

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd., a leading outdoor furniture manufacturer with over 17 years of experience, has announced an expanded outdoor sofa collection engineered for hotels, resorts, villas, restaurants, and commercial outdoor spaces worldwide. The range is designed to meet the performance and aesthetic demands of hospitality procurement teams, FF&E consultants, furniture distributors, and project developers seeking a reliable, commercial-grade supply partner.Kingmake Introduces Outdoor Sofa for Hospitality and Commercial Outdoor SpacesThe expanded outdoor sofa collection spans modular lounge sets, two- and three-seater configurations, single accent chairs, and rotating sofa chairs — covering applications from rooftop terraces to beachside cabanas. Each design is developed in-house and fully customizable in material, finish, rope color, and cushion fabric to align with individual project requirements.As a one-stop commercial outdoor furniture partner, Kingmake manages the complete supply chain — from design through final QC and global freight — giving buyers a single point of accountability. Full capabilities and product range are available at www.cnkingmake.com Key Features and Advantages of Kingmake's Outdoor Sofa- FSC-Certified Grade-A Teak: Dense, oil-rich hardwood with natural resistance to moisture, salt spray, UV exposure, and warping — ideal for continuous hospitality use.- Powder-Coated Aluminum Frames: Fully welded with reinforced joints for corrosion resistance and structural longevity in coastal and high-humidity environments.- UV-Resistant PE Rattan & Technical Rope: Hand-woven surfaces that resist fading, staining, and water retention, reducing maintenance cycles in active commercial settings.- Quick-Dry Cushions: Solution-dyed acrylic covers, including Sunbrella, with fast-draining foam cores built for daily outdoor use.- Full Customization & OEM/ODM: Buyers can submit proprietary designs for OEM production or collaborate with Kingmake's team for ODM development, including sampling and revision cycles.- Certified Quality Testing: All sofas pass salt-spray, UV aging, load stability, and colorfastness testing before shipment, backed by a five-year structural warranty.Designed for Hotels, Resorts, Villas, and Commercial ProjectsKingmake's outdoor sofa range is built around the real-world requirements of premium commercial environments:- Hotels & Resorts: Mold-resistant, quick-dry configurations for poolside zones, spa terraces, and lobby gardens with high guest rotation.- Luxury Villas & Private Estates: Custom teak and rope sets tailored to bespoke garden layouts and curated interior design schemes.- Beach Clubs & Waterfront Properties: Salt-spray-tested frames and UV-stable ropes that outlast standard outdoor furniture in coastal conditions.- Restaurants & Commercial Terraces: Reconfigurable designs with commercial-grade durability suited to high-turnover food-and-beverage settings.- Developer & FF&E Projects: Consistent large-volume output with dedicated account support for multi-property rollouts.Why Commercial Buyers Choose Kingmake- Quality Guaranteed: Multi-stage QC, FSC-certified materials, and a five-year structural warranty on all outdoor sofas.- Competitive Value: Direct-from-factory pricing without distributor markups, maintaining premium material and craftsmanship standards.- On-Time Delivery: Dedicated production lines and professional export packaging support tight project deadlines.- Global Experience: Established export logistics to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.- After-Sales Support: Responsive post-delivery service including maintenance guidance, replacement parts, and repeat order coordination.Meeting Growing Demand for Premium Outdoor Furniture SolutionsGlobal hospitality operators are investing heavily in outdoor guest experiences as a competitive differentiator, driving sustained demand for luxury outdoor furniture that combines design quality with long-term performance. Buyers are also prioritizing suppliers with documented sustainability credentials, extended product lifespans, and transparent manufacturing practices. Kingmake's integration of FSC-certified teak, recyclable aluminum, and non-VOC coatings positions it directly within this trend.The growth of boutique hotels, luxury villa rentals, and bespoke commercial developments is also creating new demand for custom outdoor furniture at varying volumes — a need Kingmake's flexible OEM/ODM model serves across key markets from Western Europe to the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.Executive Perspective“Our outdoor sofa collection reflects Kingmake’s commitment to building lasting partnerships with hospitality brands and commercial buyers who need a quality-focused manufacturer they can rely on across multiple projects. We invest heavily in materials, engineering, and customization capability so that every client — whether equipping a boutique resort or managing a multi-property FF&E program — receives furniture that performs and a partner that delivers.”— Michael Wong, Sales Director, Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd.ConclusionKingmake’s expanded outdoor sofa collection delivers premium materials, precision manufacturing, and full OEM/ODM flexibility to hospitality buyers, distributors, and commercial project teams worldwide. Procurement managers, architects, and FF&E consultants seeking a proven outdoor furniture supplier are invited to contact Kingmake for project consultation, product samples, or a customized quotation. Visit www.cnkingmake.com/outdoor-sofa.html to explore the full collection.

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