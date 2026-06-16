Thailand’s Expanding Wellness Economy Highlights Growing Demand for Longevity Clinics and Preventive Healthcare

BDMS Wellness Clinic - A leading global wellness hub

BDMS Wellness Clinic highlights Thailand’s expanding role as a leading wellness destination following the latest GWI industry findings.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMS Wellness Clinic , an award-winning longevity clinic in Bangkok recognized by multiple international healthcare and innovation platforms, has highlighted Thailand’s growing role in the global wellness economy following newly released figures from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI). The recognition reflects the clinic’s continued focus on preventive healthcare, healthy aging, health optimization, and scientific wellness as demand grows for more proactive approaches to long-term well-being.According to the latest Global Wellness Economy: Country Rankings report, Thailand’s wellness economy reached USD 42.7 billion in 2024, representing one of the fastest growth rates globally. The report also identified Thailand as one of Asia-Pacific’s leading wellness tourism destinations, reflecting rising international demand for preventive medicine, longevity-focused care, and wellness travel. Thailand’s continued growth aligns with the country’s broader positioning as “Wellness Hub Thailand, The Land of Life,” reinforcing its ambition to become a leading global wellness destination for medical wellness, preventive healthcare, healthy aging, and lifestyle-based well-being.As a leading longevity clinic in Thailand, BDMS Wellness Clinic believes the figures reflect a broader shift in how people approach long-term health. Increasingly, individuals are prioritizing prevention, early risk detection, sustainable well-being, and healthy aging rather than waiting for illness to develop.“Preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine are essential to building a healthier future”, said Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited. “Through scientific wellness, advanced diagnostics, lifestyle modification, and medical technology, we can help people better understand their health risks and take a more proactive approach to long-term well-being.”Located in central Bangkok, BDMS Wellness Clinic has positioned itself as one of Asia’s recognized destinations for preventive healthcare and longevity medicine, supporting both local and international patients seeking a more proactive holistic approach to long-term health management. The clinic brings together advanced diagnostics, lifestyle medicine, rehabilitation, wellness innovation, personalized health programs, and scientific wellness within an integrated care model.Thailand’s continued development as a wellness destination has also strengthened the country’s reputation for medical wellness, healthy aging services, and wellness tourism. Industry observers believe Thailand is increasingly well positioned to become a regional hub for longevity clinics and preventive healthcare, supported by its combination of medical expertise, hospitality infrastructure, service excellence, and wellness-focused lifestyle offerings.BDMS Wellness Clinic has received multiple international accolades related to preventive healthcare and integrated wellness innovation. In 2026, the clinic received the Healthcare Asia Award for Dental Clinic of the Year and was recognized at the Stevie Awards with the Gold Award for Excellence in Innovation in Health Care Industries, alongside the Bronze Award for Innovation in Health & Wellness. These recognitions reflect growing international attention toward healthcare providers focused on prevention, healthy aging, rehabilitation, scientific wellness, and long-term health optimization rather than solely disease treatment.As the global wellness economy continues to expand, BDMS Wellness Clinic believes preventive healthcare and longevity medicine will play an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare systems worldwide. Thailand’s emergence as a global wellness destination further highlights the growing demand for trusted medical wellness providers that combine clinical expertise with personalized, prevention-led care.“We are seeing growing interest from patients looking to better understand their health risks earlier and take a more proactive approach to long-term wellness”, Dr. Tanupol added. “Preventive healthcare and longevity-focused medicine are becoming increasingly important as people seek healthier and longer lives.”About BDMS Wellness ClinicBDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network – Thailand's operator of private hospitals – embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.

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