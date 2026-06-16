XTEN-AV Expands Into AV Service Management With Launch of X-PRO Service at InfoComm 2026

XTEN-AV launches X-PRO Service at InfoComm 2026, connecting AV service management, field teams, agreements, invoices, and after-sales support.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AV integrators face growing pressure to build recurring revenue streams, XTEN-AV is expanding its platform beyond project design and delivery into after-sales service. The company will debut X-PRO Service at InfoComm 2026, its first dedicated service management software. It is the next step in XTEN-AV's push to become a complete business platform for AV integration firms, not just a design tool.According to the NSCA and Commercial Integrator's January 2025 State of the Industry report , 35% of integrators now earn 21% or more of their revenue from services or subscriptions. That is up from just 9% in the prior report. Demand is there. The infrastructure, for most firms, is not. Service still runs on email chains, spreadsheets, and ticketing tools that have no link to the original project.The consequences are practical and costly. Project files go missing months after install. Technicians show up on-site with no access to the original design or parts list. Work gets invoiced from memory. Renewal dates come and go. Every service call starts with the same scramble. X-PRO Service is built to end that. It connects labor tracking, service agreements, invoicing, and technician time into one workflow. So firms can see what service actually costs, and what it actually earns.That is what XTEN-AV built X-PRO Service to fix.X-PRO Service is a full service operations module built directly into XTEN-AV. Most service tools operate separately from AV design systems, forcing teams to switch between applications and rebuild historical context on every call. X-PRO Service skips all that. Because it shares the same platform as the original installation project, teams can access the original X-DRAW diagrams, BOM, and project documentation from inside a single service call. No other AV platform offers this continuity across installation and after-sales service.Service calls run on a visual board. Each one moves through five stages: Open, Assigned, Scheduled, In Progress, and Completed. Teams can flag calls by issue type: Electrical Problem, Software Update, Physical Damage, or Technician Malfunction. Every call has its own detail page with a checklist, a schedule tab, a work summary, and an invoice tied directly to the parts used and work done. A timestamped audit trail logs every status change.Service leaders can track technician performance without a spreadsheet. Service Analytics pulls live KPIs into a single dashboard. Technician utilization, close rate, sales cycle length, and service revenue against labor cost. Service Agreements work through the same x.doc editor, firms already use to close new business. A deal moves from Draft to Sent to Viewed to Accepted, with e-signature built in. Service Contracts holds every active maintenance agreement in one searchable list. Nothing falls through the cracks at renewal time.X-PRO Service also includes Field View, a dedicated technician interface inside XTEN-AV's native iOS and Android app. Each morning, a technician opens the app and sees their full day. Every assigned call is listed with the site address, reported issue, client contact, and time window. No calls to the office. No digging through emails. Once on-site, they work through a pre-populated checklist, pulled from the service call record. They log time, add photos, and write up their findings, as the work happens. Every update goes straight to the office in real time. The manager sees it without asking.Billing is handled at clock-in, not at the end of the day. Technicians separate Standard Service time from Commute Fee the moment they start. The numbers are right from the first minute.X-PRO Service completes a lifecycle XTEN-AV has been building across its core product suite. X-DRAW covers system design, signal flow diagrams, rack layouts, and parts lists. Its AI Connection Check tool scans drawings for three types of errors: Invalid, Double Check, and Loose connections, before anyone touches a cable. x.doc handles proposals, change orders, and service agreements, with tracked pipelines and built-in e-signature. X-PRO manages project delivery, budgets, and technician scheduling. XAVIA handles AI-assisted schematic generation and BOM automation at the design stage.Large AV enterprise teams can sort every project by campus, building, floor, and room. It builds a clean record of AV infrastructure across a whole portfolio. Finance and operations leaders get live data from every module in one dashboard. Margins, utilization, and revenue trends without pulling reports manually. Data from every module flows into a single dashboard. Giving operations leaders and CFOs visibility into margins, technician utilization, and revenue trends."We kept hearing the same thing from customers. Winning the project wasn't the hard part. Managing the next five years of support was. Most firms were doing it with tools never built for this work — email, spreadsheets, phone calls. X-PRO Service changes that. And because it lives on the same platform where the project was designed and delivered, the technician in the field and the manager in the office are finally working from the same record. That's what changes how a firm operates,” said Sahil Dhingra, Co-Founder & CEO, XTEN-AV.XTEN-AV will demo the full platform at Booth N8256, North Hall, Las Vegas. Including live walkthroughs of X-PRO Service, Field View on tablet, and the AI Connection Check scan in X-DRAW.Learn more at https://xtenav.com/infocomm-2026/ ABOUT XTEN-AVXTEN-AV is the AV industry’s AI-powered, cloud-based platform built for AV integrators, systems engineers, and commercial AV firms. Its core product suite: X-DRAW, x.doc, X-PRO, and XAVIA spans AV system design, documentation, proposal management, project delivery, BOM management, and now after-sales service. XTEN-AV serves AV firms ranging from independent integrators to large multi-location enterprise teams.For more details visit https://xtenav.com/ Address: XTEN-AV LLC, 33170 Alvarado Niles Rd, #2231 Union City, CA 94587.

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