17th IIICF Comes to Successful Conclusion, with USD 9.9 Billion Worth of Agreements Signed to Empower Established Enterprises to Go Global and Unlock Business Opportunities Across Global Infrastructure Industrial Chain

MACAU, June 16 - Jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), the 17th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (17th IIICF) came to a successful conclusion on 12 June. A professional exhibition certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), this year’s IIICF achieved significant results in terms of scale, international participation, and the translation of outcomes, playing a vital role in deepening Macao’s engagement with the global community and promoting industrial co-operation.

21 partnership agreements, worth USD 9.9 billion in total, were signed at the 17th IIICF. Spanning multiple sectors including transport, construction, energy, power, mining, and non-ferrous metallurgy, these agreements involve 15 countries and regions. Notable agreements were made between Chinese enterprises and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, including Angola, Brazil, El Salvador, and Chile. Over the three-day event, more than 200 business meetings were arranged, making full use of Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking nations. Guided by its “three enhancements” in international recognition, the number of first-time exhibitors, and the level of professionalism, the event aims to accelerate the overseas expansion of enterprises and help them access business opportunities across the global infrastructure industrial chain.

Delivering tangible results to drive industrial transformation and innovation

At the closing press conference, CHINCA Chairman Fang Qiuchen highlighted four key outcomes of this year’s IIICF. First, it fully showcased the achievements of the global infrastructure industry in green, low-carbon development and digital innovation, contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to international infrastructure connectivity. Second, IIICF received authoritative certification from UFI and continued to be optimised and upgraded. Third, the event leveraged its platform role to generate substantial business promotion results, facilitating the signing and implementation of a multitude of key benchmark international infrastructure co-operation projects. This established a virtuous cycle of co-operation comprising “index analysis + business negotiations + project implementation”. Fourth, Macao’s unique strengths were capitalised on to further its integrated “industry + MICE” development model.

IPIM President Che Weng Keong summarised this year’s IIICF from three perspectives. First, the scale, calibre, and level of internationalisation of the event continued to increase. Second, by deepening the integration of conventions and exhibitions with investment promotion, the event facilitated the implementation of tangible outcomes. Third, the event further boosted Macao’s economy while empowering enterprises to expand overseas in partnership. He also noted that this year marks the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and Macao’s Third Five-Year Plan. The enthusiasm surrounding the partnership agreements reached at the event reflects the opportunities and prospects for infrastructure co-operation between the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. Macao will constantly strengthen its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (Spanish-speaking countries), striving to develop into an important gateway for the country’s high-level opening-up. Furthermore, more than 95% of specially customised booths generated over MOP 10 million in revenue for the local exhibition construction sector. The event attracted a large number of high-end business visitors to Macao, fully demonstrating the diverse and far-reaching economic benefits that international professional MICE events bring to Macao.

Building a premier platform for information sharing and business opportunities

With the theme of “Boosting Green Digital Infrastructure Connectivity”, the 17th IIICF hosted over 250 themed and supporting activities, attracting more than 3,500 government officials, business leaders, and industry experts from over 70 countries and regions within the international infrastructure sector. The event also showcased the latest technologies and co-operation opportunities across an exhibition area spanning approximately 8,000 square metres. With a focus on infrastructure upgrading driven by green, low-carbon transformation and digital, intelligent technologies, the event propelled the shift from traditional to new infrastructure. It also provided exhibiting enterprises with a practical platform to align precisely with market demands and expand international co-operation.

Ministers from Portuguese-speaking countries praised IIICF as a high-quality, benchmark event that provides access to China’s vast infrastructure market. Ministers from Latin American and Caribbean countries who were visiting the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin for the first time expressed strong satisfaction with the overall arrangements, and identified new opportunities for collaboration with the Chinese mainland and the Macao-Hengqin region. Energy companies from Spanish-speaking countries sought co-operation opportunities during the event in areas such as photovoltaic power stations, energy storage facilities, and transmission networks. They successfully entered into partnerships with major Chinese energy equipment manufacturers to develop local transmission infrastructure. Chinese mainland exhibitors also benefited from the comprehensive exhibition line-up, which covered the entire industrial chain, enabled deeper, end-to-end infrastructure partnerships, and assisted enterprises in expanding overseas. Exhibitors from Macao and Hengqin expanded their infrastructure networks through the event, facilitating the global expansion of their services. Participants in the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Enterprises Business Networking Session from Southeast Asia were very content with the targeted matching arrangements, which served as an ideal platform for introducing advanced technologies and expanding business opportunities.

Touring the local business environment to maximise the impact of the MICE industry

The event adopted a blending model of “Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” to extend the reach of the MICE industry’s boosting effect. Around 30 traders took part in the Macao Experience Tour, visiting historic districts, local markets, and neighbourhood shops to experience the city’s business environment and urban vitality first-hand. A guest from a Spanish-speaking country praised Macao’s MICE strengths, highlighting that its diverse business environment attracts political and business circles from various countries, creating opportunities for international co-operation and delivering exceptional value to all parties.