Influential Women Profiles: Simmi Bath-Hydzik, Global Human Resources Executive and Strategic Advisor

WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Companies Drive Growth Through People and Culture with more than 30+ Years of Experience in Transformation, Executive Coaching, Talent Strategy, and Organizational DesignBellevue, Washington — Simmi Bath-Hydzik is a globally recognized executive and strategic advisor trusted by CEOs and Chief People Officers to align people strategy with business performance and guide organizations through growth, change, and innovation. With extensive experience in leadership advisory, talent strategy, organizational redesign, and M&A integration, she helps companies build scalable structures, strengthen leadership capabilities, and foster high-performing cultures rooted in agility, collaboration, and employee experience. As organizations navigate an increasingly complex business landscape, Simmi brings the strategic insight, empathy, and operational discipline needed to support transformation while keeping people at the center of long-term business success.Her impressive professional journey includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most influential companies. Most recently, she held the roles of Vice President of Employee Success and Chief of Staff to the CPO at Salesforce. As VP, Employee Success, she led HR strategy for global Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal, Real Estate, and Corporate teams. As Chief of Staff, she helped guide enterprise-wide organizational initiatives and leadership strategies.Simmi has built a career on leading transformational roles at Fortune 50 companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Tableau, LivePerson, and AT&T Wireless. Today, Simmi is continuing to partner with and advise CEOs, CPOs, and growth-stage organizations to strengthen talent strategies, organizational design, and people operations. Drawing on her experience, she helps leaders assess organizational effectiveness, build team structures, navigate scalable growth and change, and create workplace cultures that support both business performance and employee well-being during key technological transformations. Simmi attributes much of her success to resilience, curiosity, and a willingness to embrace opportunities, even when they felt uncomfortable. She believes that growth often comes from stepping outside of one’s comfort zone and remaining open to learning throughout every stage of a career.She encourages women entering leadership roles to pursue mentorship opportunities and remain curious about the business and new experiences. According to Simmi, confidence is built through taking chances, asking thoughtful questions, and learning from others who have navigated similar paths.Outside of her professional work, Simmi enjoys international travel, spending quality time with family and friends, and exploring her passion for fashion. She believes professional achievement and personal fulfillment are deeply connected and strives to bring balance, curiosity, and authenticity into every aspect of her life and leadership.Learn More about Simmi Bath-Hydzik:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/simmi-bath-hydzik Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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