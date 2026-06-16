Pavement Sealing Work Along Various Routes to Begin Week of June 22

Southwest District – Drivers should expect one lane traffic, flaggers and pilot cars where contractor crews are sealing various routes in the Southwest District with a mixture of rock and oil beginning Monday, June 22, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Work is planned to begin June 22 starting with Vernon/Cedar County Route HH.

Contractor crews will seal the existing driving surface on these routes. A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay, but is being used as an economical way to maintain and preserve the roadway. The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life. Crews will work during daytime hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Here’s a look at the project:

Vernon/Cedar County

Route HH between U.S. Route 54 and Route BB southwest of El Dorado Springs

Bates County

Missouri Route 18 from Bates/Cass county line south to Bates County Route Y (First Street) in Merwin



Route A from Missouri/Kansas state line east to Route PP west of Rich Hill



Route F between Route J and I-49 north of Butler

Henry County

Missouri Route 23 between Henry/Johnson county line and Missouri Route 2 west of Windsor

Benton County

Route B from Missouri Route 52 in Cole Camp south to Route H



Route M between Hastain Avenue and Missouri Route 7 west of Warsaw

Traffic Impacts:

Traffic reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently sealed sections of highways

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

No signed detours

Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zones. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zones or before entering the work zones from a side road.

Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances along the road

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.

Project Information:

Prime contractor: Blevins Asphalt Construction Co., Mt. Vernon

Total project cost: $1.7 million

Contract completion date: September 1, 2026

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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