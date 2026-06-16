Traffic shift and lane/ramp closures on I-70 in Blue Springs & Grain Valley, June 22 - July 2026

JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be conducting traffic shifts with various lane and ramp closures along Interstate 70 near Blue Springs and Grain Valley beginning on Monday, June 22. The traffic shift will move eastbound traffic into the current median of I-70 for crews to begin replacing the existing I-70 eastbound lanes. Below are the upcoming traffic modifications:

Monday, June 22 from approximately 7 p.m. until Tuesday, June 23 at approximately 7 a.m.

Lane closure on I-70 eastbound and westbound between Missouri Route 7 (Exit 20) and Lefholz Rd. (approx. MM 26)

Intermittent ramp closures on I-70 westbound

On-ramp and off-ramp at Buckner Tarsney Rd. (Exit 24)



On-ramp and off-ramp at Adams Dairy Pkwy (Exit 21)



On-ramp at MO-7

Tuesday, June 23 from approximately 7 p.m. until Wednesday, June 24 at approximately 7 a.m.

Lane closure on I-70 eastbound

Ramp closed from Adams Dairy Pkwy to I-70 eastbound

Ramp closed from I-70 eastbound to Buckner Tarsney Rd. (Exit 24)

Tuesday, June 23 from approximately 7 p.m. until Friday, July 24

Ramp closed from MO-7 to I-70 eastbound

Ramp closed from I-70 eastbound to Adams Dairy Pkwy (Exit 21)

All work is weather permitting.

Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa is the third project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program and will add a third lane of travel in each direction to I-70 from just west of MO Route 7 in Blue Springs to approximately MO Route H. The project also includes interchange improvements at Route D in Bates City and at MO Route 131 in Odessa. The project was awarded in Spring 2025 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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