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Lane Closure on Eastbound U.S. Route 24 near West Quincy in Marion County

HANNIBAL - U.S. Route 24 in Marion County, has been reduced to one lane of traffic in West Quincy due to an incident. Duration is unknown. Please expect delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

For updates please refer to the Traveler Information Map. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. All work zones and traffic impacts are online at www.modot.org/northeast

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Lane Closure on Eastbound U.S. Route 24 near West Quincy in Marion County

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