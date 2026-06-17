AIT and Six Leading Thai Professional Organizations Launch Strategic Partnership to Build an AI-Ready Workforce

Landmark MoU brings together AIT and six professional organizations to build AI fluency and future-ready professional capabilities.

This is not an ordinary partnership. It is a prototype for Thailand.” — Prof. Emeritus Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai

BANGKOK, PATHUMTHANI, THAILAND, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six leading Thai professional organizations to accelerate the development of an AI-ready workforce and strengthen professional capabilities for the AI era. Together, the seven institutions create a strategic professional network to help Thailand and the region prepare its workforce, advance professional standards, and support organizational capabilities for responsible and sustainable AI transformation.The six partner organizations include The Engineering Institute of Thailand under H.M. The King's Patronage (EIT), the Council of Engineers Thailand (COET), the Consulting Engineers Association of Thailand (CEAT), the Building Inspectors Association (BSA), the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT), and the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand (AIEAT).The MoU was signed by Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, Assoc. Prof. Anek Siripanichgorn, President of EIT, Mr. Kittipong Weerapobprasert, President of COET, Mr. Noppadol Jaisue, President of CEAT, Mr. Pichaya Chantaranuwat, President of BSA, Dr. Thepchai Supnithi, President of AIAT, and Dr. Chanwit Boonchuay, President of AIEAT at a ceremony held at the AIT campus on 16 June 2026.The partnership will be led by AIT through the AIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN) , AIT's new school dedicated to developing Professional Intelligence for the age of AI."When we look at the landscape today, we can clearly see that the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development is accelerating alongside our own expanding capabilities. The best way to help us navigate through this fast-evolving future is through agility, proactive transformation, and local strategic collaboration," said Prof. Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT. "This is exactly why we are here today to build a unique partnership through AITSPIN, a collaborative framework that will help us anticipate the changes of the future and turn our shared commitments into impactful actions."Prof. Emeritus Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Executive Director of AITSPIN, described the signing as a significant step beyond a formal agreement, calling it “the beginning of a shared national mission.” He said the MoU represents “more than a document” and should be seen as “a bridge” connecting education with practice, AI knowledge with professional responsibility, and those who use AI with those who build and provide AI solutions. Prof. Worsak noted that the AI and professional worlds often speak different languages. “The AI world speaks about models, data, algorithms, and platforms,” he said. “The professional world speaks about safety, clients, projects, laws, budgets, risks, and human consequences.” Through this partnership, he added, AITSPIN and the six professional organizations are bringing these worlds together. “That is why this is not an ordinary partnership,” Prof. Worsak said. “It is a prototype for Thailand.” He emphasized that the signing was “historic not because of the ceremony itself, but because of the mission behind it.”This partnership brings together a unique cross-sector network of professional bodies, industry leaders, AI experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs under a shared vision of preparing Thailand's workforce for the AI era. By connecting professional practice with emerging technologies, the initiative seeks to accelerate responsible AI adoption and strengthen the country's long-term competitiveness. The partnership will support knowledge exchange, training, capacity building, professional development, degree pathways, and the growth of an AITSPIN Professional Intelligence Community that connects learners, alumni, industry leaders, and professional practitioners.AITSPIN represents a new model of professional education that is internationally relevant, academically rigorous, professionally focused, and designed specifically for working professionals. By combining domain expertise with AI fluency, the school aims to prepare leaders who can apply AI responsibly, solve real-world challenges, and drive meaningful transformation across industries and organizations. Unlike traditional full-time graduate programmes, AITSPIN's flagship Master of Science (Professional) in Professional Intelligence is designed specifically for working professionals seeking to apply AI effectively within their own professional domains. Through HyFlex and online-supported learning, AI-integrated coursework, and workplace-based Capstone projects, learners can immediately apply their knowledge to real challenges within their organizations.About AITSPINAIT School of Professional Intelligence (AITSPIN) is a new school established by the Asian Institute of Technology to help professionals, recent graduates, and organizations thrive in the AI era. It combines AI literacy, domain expertise, flexible learning, and real-world professional application within an internationally recognized Master's-level programme designed for career transformation and lifelong learning.About the Master of Science in Professional IntelligenceAITSPIN's flagship programme is delivered through a flexible HyFlex model that enables professionals to learn while they work. Learners may progress at their own pace, completing the programme in as little as 16 months or over a period of up to five years. The programme features a flexible pay-by-credit fee structure, with total tuition fees of approximately USD 10,000.

Introduction to the AIT School of Professional Intelligence

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