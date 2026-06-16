AIM Intelligence Joins Microsoft's MDASH AI Security System as Early Partner—Sole Korean Company Participating

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Sole Korean company selected with IBM, Accenture, PwC to establish security standards for autonomous AI agents and physical AI systems.

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Intelligence announced that it has been selected as an early partner (Limited preview) in Microsoft's MDASH (Multi-moDel Agentic Scanning Harness), an advanced AI security system. Among publicly disclosed participants, AIM Intelligence is the sole Korean company joining the initiative.MDASH: Next-Generation AI Vulnerability DetectionMDASH is Microsoft's multi-model agentic AI vulnerability detection system that leverages multiple specialized AI agents to identify and validate software vulnerabilities. The system has demonstrated superior performance compared to Anthropic's Mythos, achieving 88.45% on the public CyberGym benchmark and securing the top position on the leaderboard while also surpassing Anthropic's Mythos preview in independent evaluations.Global Partnership EcosystemThe MDASH initiative brings together leading global technology and security firms including IBM, Accenture, PwC, Infosys, and TCS. AIM Intelligence will collaborate with these partners in conducting initial testing and evaluating practical applications of MDASH. The company plans to expand its security response capabilities to address emerging threats that arise when AI agents autonomously explore and operate within systems.About AIM IntelligenceAIM Intelligence is an AI security specialist providing vulnerability detection and mitigation solutions across large language models (LLMs), AI agents, multimodal models, and physical AI systems. The company operates through automated AI red-teaming solutions and real-time guardrail technology, supplying AI security solutions to enterprises across finance, manufacturing, telecommunications, and public sectors. The MDASH partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand technical collaboration within the global AI security ecosystem while strengthening the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems.Strategic ExpansionThrough collaboration with Microsoft and leading global partners, AIM Intelligence aims to address the evolving threat landscape as AI advances into agent-based and physical AI applications. The partnership enables the company to validate and enhance its automated red-teaming capabilities and real-time guardrail technologies against next-generation AI risks. Sangyoon Yu , CEO of AIM Intelligence, stated: "As AI agents and physical AI systems become prevalent, traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient. This partnership with Microsoft enables us to advance our automated red-teaming technology and real-time guardrails while establishing new standards for next-generation AI security. We are committed to ensuring the safety and reliability of AI systems across all domains."

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