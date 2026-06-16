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The Business Research Company's Floor Polishing Machine Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

Expected to grow to $20.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The floor polishing machine market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advancements in technology and rising demand across various sectors. As the need for efficient floor maintenance increases in both commercial and residential spaces, this market is poised to continue expanding steadily in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Floor Polishing Machine Market

The floor polishing machine market has seen strong growth and is projected to expand further. The market size is expected to increase from $16.06 billion in 2025 to $16.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This historical growth has been fueled by the rising use of electric floor polishing machines in commercial and residential environments, a growing trend toward automated polishing for large facilities, improvements in rotating brush and pad technologies, increased demand for wax removal and floor upkeep, and enhanced cleaning effectiveness through automation. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $20.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include the adoption of AI-assisted polishing and buffing, wider use of IoT-enabled monitoring and remote controls, expansion of semi-automatic and fully automatic systems, smart scheduling and maintenance advancements, and the increasing presence of commercial cleaning services. Expected trends during this period involve the integration of AI-powered floor polishing solutions, IoT-based remote operation, deployment of automated buffing equipment, real-time performance tracking, and intelligent maintenance scheduling.

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Understanding the Floor Polishing Machine and Its Functions

A floor polishing machine is an electric device designed to create a polished, gleaming finish on various floor types. These versatile cleaning machines work by using rotating brushes or pads to scrub, polish, and buff floors, helping to maintain their visual appeal. One of their common uses is removing wax from floors, especially in facilities that require regular maintenance to keep surfaces clean and attractive.

Rising Demand for Home Renovations Boosting Market Growth

The increasing trend of home renovations is a crucial factor propelling the floor polishing machine market forward. Renovations involve upgrading or improving residential properties, and many homeowners aim to preserve or restore hardwood floors’ natural beauty during these projects. Floor polishing machines play a key role by sanding and refinishing hardwood floors—removing scratches, stains, and blemishes while applying fresh finishes to rejuvenate the surface. For example, in March 2025, Empower, a US-based financial services firm, projected home renovation spending to reach $509 billion, surpassing the previous record of $487 billion set in 2023. This surge in renovation activities directly supports the growing demand for floor polishing machines.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/floor-polishing-machine-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Asia-Pacific Leading the Floor Polishing Machine Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the floor polishing machine market. The comprehensive market analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While Asia-Pacific currently dominates, other regions are also poised to contribute to the market’s overall expansion in the coming years.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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