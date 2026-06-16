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Knives Confiscated by the Police Reforged into Outdoor Gyms for Local Communities

Mixed Knife Scrap With Contaminants

Mixed Knife Scrap With Contaminants

Cast Steel Bars Post Casting

Cast Steel Bars Post Casting

Installed Steel Warriors Gym Bars

Installed Steel Warriors Gym Bars

Boro Foundry helped Steel Warriors transform seized knives into durable outdoor gym equipment for UK communities.

STOURBRIDGE, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confiscated knives are being transformed into durable outdoor gym equipment as part of an innovative collaboration between London-based charity Steel Warriors and Boro’ Foundry.

Steel Warriors aims to create a UK-wide network of free outdoor calisthenics gyms to help young people develop strength, build confidence and achieve their goals. To realise this vision, Boro’ Foundry provided the specialist metallurgical expertise required to melt down steel from seized weapons and recycle it into high-performance gym components.

The project presented a unique manufacturing challenge; transforming unpredictable scrap steel into a controlled, engineered material suitable for public outdoor use. Unlike standard production, the knives consisted of unpredictable scrap steel with inconsistent compositions and various contaminants. Boro’ Foundry developed a bespoke melting process that allowed the knife steel to be blended with other raw materials and alloying additions, carefully analysing each batch to ensure the final product met the demanding specifications for load-bearing public use and corrosion resistance.

Beyond the metallurgy, Boro’ collaborated on the design phase to optimise the gym components for efficient manufacture. The foundry adapted original pattern equipment and fabricated custom mould supports to ensure the production process was efficient, safe and scalable.

Sam Edwards, Sales Director at Boro’ Foundry, said:
"Turning unpredictable, confiscated steel into a reliable engineering material required precise alloy control and rigorous testing. It’s a technically demanding process, but knowing these components are supporting Steel Warriors’ mission to create positive spaces for young people made it an incredibly rewarding project for our team."

The finished stainless steel gym bars are now installed at several locations across London, including Finsbury Park, Ruskin Park, and the Gymshark flagship store on Regent Street.

This innovative collaboration, involving social purpose and specialist foundry expertise, proves that with the right technical skill, materials once associated with harm can be transformed into assets that provide lasting benefits for young people and their local communities.

Sam Edwards
Boro Foundry
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Knives Confiscated by the Police Reforged into Outdoor Gyms for Local Communities

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