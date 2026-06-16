Memoir Spilling the Tea Chronicles an Extraordinary Journey In a Gay Bar Empire & USA's First LGBTQ-Themed Restaurant

Spilling the Tea - Adventures in a Texas Gay Bar Empire - A Memoir of chosen family, cultural history, entrepreneurship, hospitality, and reinvention

New memoir chronicles an extraordinary journey through a Texas gay bar empire, chosen family, LGBTQ history, and America's first LGBTQ-themed restaurant.

For anyone who has struggled to reconcile the many versions of themselves that emerge, it offers something even more valuable: a reminder that identity is not a fixed destination but an ongoing act.” — Once Upon a Time in Oaklawn

DA NANG, DA NANG CITY, VIETNAM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, psychotherapist, and entrepreneur Michael Caven has announced the publication of his new memoir, Spilling the Tea: Adventures in a Texas Gay Bar Empire, a colorful and deeply personal account of one man's remarkable journey through some of the most fascinating chapters of modern LGBTQ history.

Part coming-of-age story, part cultural history, and part behind-the-scenes adventure, Spilling the Tea begins in 1983 when a homeless young man named Michael Pappas unexpectedly meets legendary Texas nightclub entrepreneur Frank Caven. Through an adult adoption that would change the course of his life, Michael is drawn into the larger-than-life world of one of the South's most influential gay entertainment empires.

Along the way, readers encounter an unforgettable cast of characters: nightclub owners, celebrities, socialites, hustlers, restaurateurs, performers, and dreamers who helped shape LGBTQ culture during a period of profound social change.

From Dallas penthouses and legendary Texas nightclubs to New York City adventures, celebrity encounters, family drama, and personal reinvention, Spilling the Tea offers readers an insider's view of a world rarely documented in such candid detail.

The memoir's second act follows Michael's role as co-founder of Out On Main Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, widely recognized as America's first LGBTQ-themed restaurant. Combining hospitality, history, entertainment, and activism, Out On Main became a groundbreaking cultural gathering place that celebrated LGBTQ history while creating a welcoming space for all.

"At its heart, this book is about reinvention, chosen family, and the remarkable people who create community in unexpected ways," says Caven. "It's also about preserving LGBTQ history and remembering the places, personalities, and experiences that helped shape our culture."

Filled with humor, heart, celebrity encounters, larger-than-life personalities, and unforgettable adventures, Spilling the Tea captures a transformative era in LGBTQ life while offering a universal story about belonging, resilience, and finding one's place in the world.

Michael Caven is a psychotherapist, writer, entrepreneur, and speaker whose work has appeared in newspapers and magazines across the United States. He currently lives and practices in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Book Information

Title: Spilling the Tea: Adventures in a Texas Gay Bar Empire

Author: Michael Caven

Publisher: Archway Publishing

Genre: Memoir / LGBTQ History / Cultural History

Available: Now https://linktw.in/yzvvbv

Interview Availability

Michael Caven is available for interviews via phone, Zoom, podcast, radio, television, and print media worldwide. Living in Vietnam, he can accommodate virtually any time zone and scheduling requirement.

Media Contact

Michael Caven

215-600-0865

michael@michaelcaven.com

www.michaelcaven.com

www.spillingthetea-memoir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.