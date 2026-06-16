Althera Laboratories Showcases Expanding Cardio-Metabolic Portfolio at CPHI South East Asia 2026 in Bangkok

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Althera brings its advanced pipeline and out-licensing opportunities to Booth C08, targeting unmet healthcare needs in the South East Asia region

Our accelerated growth over the past year perfectly positions us to support unmet healthcare needs in South East Asia. CPHI Bangkok provides the ideal platform to forge strategic alliances. ” — Mathieu Da Luz, Head of Business Development

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Althera Laboratories Limited, a global pharmaceutical company focused on developing value-added cardiovascular and metabolic medicines, today announced its strategic exhibition at CPHI South East Asia 2026 . The premier regional pharmaceutical event will take place from July 8 to July 10, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.Althera will welcome industry leaders, regional stakeholders, and potential licensing partners at a dedicated 30-square-meter exhibit located at Booth C08. This prominent presence underscores the company’s deep commitment to expanding its footprint in key emerging markets and addressing the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the South East Asia region.Showcasing the Advanced Cardio-Metabolic Pipeline At Booth C08, the Althera global licensing team will be discussing regional partnerships for its portfolio of products as well as its innovative pipeline of value-added fixed-dose combinations . These advanced treatments are specifically engineered to improve patient adherence, simplify treatment regimens, and optimize clinical outcomes in the long-term management of chronic cardiovascular and metabolic conditions."Our accelerated growth over the past year—from expanding our product reach to securing landmark partnerships in Europe and the Middle East—perfectly positions us to support unmet healthcare needs in South East Asia," said Mathieu Da Luz, Head of Business Development at Althera Laboratories. "CPHI Bangkok provides the ideal platform to connect with regional leaders and forge strategic alliances. We are uniquely equipped to provide our partners with high-quality, value-added medicines supported by robust scientific evidence and an optimized global supply network."Professionals attending CPHI South East Asia are encouraged to visit Booth C08 to meet with the Althera global licensing team to explore mutual growth opportunities.About Althera Laboratories LimitedAlthera Laboratories is a dynamic pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of value-added medicines, particularly in cardiovascular and metabolic therapies. The company boasts a robust, state-of-the-art R&D facility in Bengaluru, India, equipped to handle the development of a diverse range of pharmaceutical dosage forms. The company's end-to-end capability, from product concept to finished goods supply, positions Althera as a critical partner for in-country pharmaceutical majors and health system stakeholders in bringing high-value medicines to market to serve unmet patient needs. With a strong emphasis on innovative fixed-dose combinations, Althera aims to provide effective, convenient, and accessible treatment options that further its core mission: improving patient outcomes.

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