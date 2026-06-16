Lawyers for Children America expands to Broward, seeks pro bono volunteers

There’s good news for South Florida lawyers who want to donate their talents to helping abused and neglected children, says Ft. Lauderdale construction attorney Adam Haimo.

Lawyers for Children America, a non-profit that recruits, trains, and supports pro-bono attorneys for dependent children, is expanding to Broward County with a free June 30 CLE.

“The point of the training is to get more lawyers, regardless of their practice area, to take on pro bono cases for abused and neglected children who otherwise go unrepresented,” says Haimo, an LFCA board member.

The 90-minute lunch-and-learn begins at noon and will include a “View from the Bench” featuring 17th Circuit Judges Stacey Shulman, Jose Izquierdo, and Yael Gamm, all assigned to the Dependency Division.

The CLE will take place at Smith Currie Oles, 101 N.E. Third Ave., Suit 1910, Ft. Lauderdale, and will also be live streamed via Zoom.

LFCA’s expansion to Broward is being made possible through an IOTA grant from FFLA, (Funding Florida Legal Aid), sponsors say.

The training has been approved by The Florida Bar for 1.5 Florida CLE Credits, including 0.5 Ethics.

For more information and to register, contact Mikaila Reyes-Clark, [email protected]/.