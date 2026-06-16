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The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Expected to grow to $391.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by advancements in semiconductor manufacturing and rising demand for high-performance electronic devices. This technology plays a crucial role in producing increasingly smaller and more efficient microchips, making it a vital component in today’s fast-evolving electronics industry. Let’s explore the market size, the factors fueling its expansion, leading regions, and key trends shaping the future of EUVL.

Significant Expansion in Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Size

The extreme ultraviolet lithography market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.02 billion in 2025 to $7.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This surge stems from the heightened production of EUV lithography tools, the rise in high-resolution semiconductor manufacturing, and growth in laser-produced and gas discharge light sources. Additionally, the adoption of EUV technology in integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries, alongside its integration in mask and mirror handling systems, has supported this expansion.

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Future Growth Prospects Indicate Strong Market Momentum in EUV Lithography

Looking ahead, the extreme ultraviolet lithography market is expected to achieve significant milestones, reaching $17.46 billion by 2030 with an impressive CAGR of 23.8%. This upward trend is driven by the incorporation of AI and IoT-enabled EUV systems, growing use of digital process monitoring, advancements in automated wafer handling, and enhancements in high-resolution patterning techniques. Moreover, the deployment of smart wafer alignment and handling technologies will further accelerate adoption in semiconductor fabrication facilities.

What the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Industry Does

Companies in the EUVL market specialize in creating systems that utilize the shortest wavelength possible to etch circuit patterns with extremely fine features. This process allows for better resolution in microchip production, enabling manufacturers to create smaller, faster, and more efficient semiconductor devices than ever before.

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Rising Smartphone Use Spurs EUVL Market Demand

One of the major forces boosting the extreme ultraviolet lithography market is the increased demand for smartphones. EUV technology facilitates the production of more powerful and compact microprocessors required in modern smartphones and personal computers. For example, in October 2025, a report by Demand Sage Inc. indicated that smartphone usage in the United States rose to 76.5%, up by 3.8% compared to the previous year. This growing consumer base directly drives the need for advanced lithography processes like EUV.

Growing Semiconductor Industry Supports EUVL Market Growth

The expanding semiconductor sector is another primary factor propelling the EUVL market forward. This industry focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing integrated circuits and microchips essential to countless electronic devices. EUV lithography enables the creation of smaller, more energy-efficient, and higher-performance chips. For instance, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported that global semiconductor sales reached $627.6 billion in 2024, marking a 19.1% increase over 2023. This surge in semiconductor demand is directly linked to the growth potential of EUV lithography.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market

As of 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market. North America ranked second in size during this period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a broad perspective on geographic trends in EUVL adoption and growth.

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• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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