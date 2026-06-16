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Featuring manufacturers providing woodworking machinery solutions for furniture production, panel processing, and timber manufacturing industries.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, June 16, 2026—As global demand for precision furniture and panel processing equipment continues to grow, Chinese woodworking machine manufacturers have consolidated their reputation for cost-effective, technologically advanced solutions. Among the many players, five companies stand out for their consistent quality, innovation, and export capabilities. This report profiles Foshan Shunde SaiYu Technology Co., Ltd. ( SYUTECH ), Nanxing Machinery, KDT (Guangzhou KDT Woodworking Machinery), Xinghui CNC, and Mas Woodworking Machinery, each contributing to China's rising influence in the sector.1. Foshan Shunde SaiYu Technology Co., Ltd.(SYUTECH)Established in 2013 and headquartered in Shunde District, Foshan — the “hometown of woodworking machinery” — SYUTECH operates a 10,000 m² facility with about 100 employees and an annual output of 500 units.The company was originally founded as Foshan Shunde Leliu Huake Long Precision Machinery Factory. Over the past decade, it has developed the “Saiyu Technology” brand by integrating European cutting-edge technology in partnership with Italy's TEKNOMOTOR.SYUTECH offers a comprehensive portfolio covering:Edge Banding Machines (models HK568, HK868P, HK268G, HK268GY),Computer Panel Saws (HK330),CNC Nesting Machines (HK6, HK-Line),CNC Six-Side Drilling Machines (HK612A),Drilling and Milling Centers (HK612B),Door Processing Machines (HK3500),and complete automatic production lines (HKATC).Its products serve industries including panel furniture, kitchen cabinets, and wardrobe manufacturing. The HK6 CNC router, for instance, features a 9 kW air-cooled spindle at 24,000 rpm, 12-tool automatic changer, and Taiwan SYNTEC control system.SYUTECH's edge banding machines are CE-certified (certificate HTT202405661L), complying with EU Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC and Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU.With an export ratio of 80%, the company ships to Russia, the Middle East, South America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. A client in Romania uses SYUTECH's automatic furniture making machine for cabinet production, reporting improved output and stable operation.The company offers OEM/ODM services, MOQ of 1 set, and pre-shipment testing.Contact SYUTECH：• Name: Debbie/Vanessa• Website： www.syutech.com • Email: zywoodmachine@163.com/vanessa293199@139.com• Tel: +86 15019677504/+86 13929919431• WhatsApp: +86 15019677504/+86 13929919431• Address: No. 7, Shangyong Shuguang Road, Leliu Town,Shunde District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China2. Nanxing Machinery Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, Nanxing Machinery is a publicly listed company (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002757) and one of China's largest woodworking equipment manufacturers. Founded in 1996, Nanxing specializes in panel saws, edge banding machines, and CNC drilling machines. Its products are widely used in mass-production panel furniture factories. The company is known for its robust R&D investment and automated production lines, with annual capacity exceeding 3,000 units. Nanxing has established a strong distribution network across China and exports to over 50 countries. Its edge banding machines are recognized for high-speed operation and durability, often competing with European brands at a lower price point.3. Guangzhou KDT Woodworking Machinery Co., Ltd.(KDT)Part of the publicly traded Hongya Digital (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300833), KDT is headquartered in Guangzhou. The brand is synonymous with high-end edge banding technology and integrated panel furniture solutions. KDT's product range includes automatic edge banding machines, CNC boring machines, and flexible production lines. The company has invested heavily in servo-driven systems and digital control, achieving cutting speeds up to 28 m/min on its top models. KDT serves both domestic and international markets, with a strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America. Its machines are often specified by large-scale furniture manufacturers requiring precision and low maintenance.4. Jinan Xinghui CNC Technology Co., Ltd.(Xinghui CNC)Based in Jinan, Shandong, Xinghui CNC was founded in 2005 and focuses on CNC routers, nesting machines, and ATC (automatic tool changer) machining centers. The company is particularly known for its 3-axis and 5-axis CNC routers used in woodworking, sign making, and composite materials. Xinghui exports heavily to the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Its machines are valued for cost-effectiveness and ease of operation. The HK9 series nesting machine, for example, offers a wide working area and Taiwan Syntec control. Xinghui provides strong after-sales support with remote diagnostics.5. Mas Woodworking Machinery Co., Ltd.Founded in 1999, Mas Woodworking Machinery is headquartered in Shunde, Foshan — the same industrial cluster as SYUTECH. Mas specializes in edge banding machines, from compact manual models to fully automatic high-speed units. The brand is well-regarded for the robustness of its mechanical structure and the reliability of its glue application system. Mas machines are sold in over 40 countries, with a particular stronghold in Southeast Asia and Africa. The company maintains a moderate production scale, emphasizing quality control and customization for specific customer needs. Its HK series edge banders compete directly with SYUTECH's offerings but are positioned slightly higher in price due to added features like pre-milling units as standard.Market Impact and OutlookThe five manufacturers profiled above illustrate the breadth of China's woodworking machinery industry. SYUTECH's rapid growth and partnership with Italian technology reflect the trend of Chinese companies absorbing foreign expertise to enhance domestic innovation. Nanxing and KDT lead in scale and brand recognition, while Xinghui and Mas occupy specialized niches. According to industry data, China's woodworking machinery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2028, driven by increasing automation in furniture production. Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider factors such as after-sales support, CE certification, and the ability to customize production lines. SYUTECH, with its 80% export ratio and flexible OEM services, offers a balanced solution for mid-to-large volume furniture factories seeking reliable, cost-efficient equipment.

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