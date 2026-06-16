With Clarity Expands W Signature Collection with New Diamond Necklace and Earrings

With Clarity's Signature W Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, has expanded its Signature W Collection with the introduction of new diamond necklace and earrings. Originally launched as an engagement ring collection, the W Collection now extends beyond engagement rings, allowing customers to incorporate the brand's iconic W motif in new ways.

Inspired by the "W" in With Clarity, the collection is defined by a sculptural W-shaped basket that both supports and showcases each diamond. Beyond enhancing the presence of the center stone, the distinctive silhouette transforms the side profile into a defining design feature, —bringing visual interest to a detail often overlooked in traditional solitaire settings. Originally launched as part of With Clarity's engagement ring collection, the W Basket has become one of the brand's most recognizable and sought-after design elements. With the addition of necklace and earrings, With Clarity is giving customers a new way to wear one of the brand's most recognizable design elements beyond rings.

The Evolution of a Signature Collection

The W Signature Collection first gained recognition through its Classic, Knife Edge, and Pavé engagement ring designs, each defined by a distinctive W-shaped basket that became a recognizable brand signature. The subsequent launch of the W Icon introduced diamond-set W detailing, further evolving the motif. Today, the collection spans both engagement rings and fine jewelry, extending its signature design language to necklace and earrings.

The expansion reflects a broader shift in how consumers approach fine jewelry. Increasingly, customers are seeking pieces that move seamlessly between milestone purchases and everyday wear, building collections that reflect personal style rather than a single occasion. By extending the W Signature Collection into necklace and earrings, With Clarity offers customers new ways to engage with a design they already know and love.

Introducing New W Collection Designs

The expanded collection introduces four new designs: the W Stud Earrings, W Classic Earrings, W Pavé Earrings, and W Classic Necklace.

Each piece offers a unique interpretation of the collection's signature W motif while preserving the design principles that define the collection. Crafted with lab-grown diamonds, the new additions balance everyday wearability with refined craftsmanship, creating versatile pieces that can be worn independently or paired with existing W Collection engagement rings for a cohesive look.

A Signature Design, Reimagined

Since its introduction, the W Signature Collection has distinguished itself through its architectural approach to diamond presentation. Rather than relying on decorative embellishments, the collection emphasizes clean lines, balanced proportions, and a distinctive silhouette that remains recognizable from every angle.

The signature W-shaped basket is designed to securely cradle each diamond while maximizing light exposure. Working in harmony with knife-edge prongs, the setting enhances brilliance while showcasing the stone from multiple perspectives.

Thoughtful details further distinguish the collection. Each basket features a discreet With Clarity logo and a unique serial number engraving, reinforcing the authenticity and craftsmanship behind every piece while connecting the collection to its original design heritage.

The expanded W Collection is now available online on www.withclarity.com

About With Clarity

Founded in New York, With Clarity is an engagement ring and fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry with a focus on quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The brand offers a curated selection of diamond engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bands designed to mark life’s most precious moments with intention and care.

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