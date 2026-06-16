Strengthening the evidence base underpinning Australia’s climate ambition

What we’re solving

Climate ambition is shaped by complex and often competing pressures, such as global expectations, domestic politics, economic priorities and questions about feasibility.

As Australia developed its 2035 emissions target, decision-makers relied on credible, independent evidence to understand what stronger climate ambition means in practice for different sectors of the economy.

Our impact

Climateworks Centre directly informed Australia’s 2035 emissions target by providing the evidence that shaped national policy advice from Treasury and the Climate Change Authority.

How we drove change

Climateworks provided timely, robust advice to inform the development of Australia’s climate target.

We engaged closely with key government departments and agencies with a clear objective: to support an emissions target that aligned with the ambition of the Paris Agreement.

Our advice was grounded in more than a decade of experience modelling credible pathways to decarbonisation.

From Climateworks’ first net zero pathways – cited in Australia’s initial Paris Agreement submission – to our flagship decarbonisation pathways released in 2020 and 2023, we have consistently demonstrated that achieving net zero emissions in Australia is possible.

Through robust analysis and stakeholder engagement, Climateworks has helped decision-makers understand what economy-wide decarbonisation could look like: the scale and pace of emissions reductions required, the opportunities, co-benefits and trade-offs involved, and the conditions needed to deliver on ambition.

Climateworks’ influence is reflected in the uptake of our research in national climate policy processes.

Both the Climate Change Authority and Treasury referenced our work in their advice on Australia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), net zero target and 2035 emissions pathway.

National climate targets shape investment signals, policy settings and action across the economy.

By strengthening the evidence base underpinning Australia’s NDC, Climateworks has helped create more credible, investable and durable climate action.

The target is a clear policy signal that means Australia is positioned to raise ambition over time, supporting sustained emissions reductions even amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Help accelerate action on net zero

Climateworks’ impact is built on the foresight, generosity and commitment of our philanthropic supporters.

We are proud to work alongside trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisers whose continued support strengthens our ability to drive meaningful climate action across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Please consider contributing to our impact in 2026 via a donation towards our work.

Your support will help us accelerate ambitious, evidence-based action for net zero.

You are also welcome to reach out to the philanthropy team directly at supporters@climateworkscentre.org.