FunnL Engineers $2.4M Pipeline for International Strategy Consultancy in 12 Months

FunnL- Your complete end-to-end growth engine

12-month program delivers 3x industry reply rates across Pharma, Consumer Health, Beauty and Luxury, and FMCG, with full sales infrastructure.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FunnL (funnl.ai) today announced the results of a 12-month outbound program for a UK-headquartered international strategy execution consultancy, generating $2.4M in qualified pipeline and $590K in closed revenue for a firm that had previously grown entirely on referrals with no sales development function, no contact database, no outbound process.FunnL designed and operated the full program from scratch, targeting Chief Strategy Officers, COOs, and VP-level transformation leaders across four regulated sectors and eight buyer types in environments where compliance requirements, six-month buying cycles, and C-suite-only access make cold outreach among the hardest in professional services.The program delivered reply rates more than three times the industry average, 142 completed qualified sales meetings , 68 active pipeline opportunities, and 12 closed deals at an average contract value of $49K. Three Pharma accounts have entered advanced multi-year retainer conversations.The client now permanently owns the 7,530- highly qualified contact database and a documented outbound playbook, a 3x return on program investment within the first year. The full case study is available at funnl.ai."Everyone says cold outbound is dead in regulated industries. We just built $2.4M in pipeline proving it isn't. The problem was never the channel; it was that nobody bothered to earn the right to a CSO's attention." said Alpesh Kumar, Co- Founder & Chief Operating Officer at FunnL."A Chief Strategy Officer gets 40 cold emails a day and replies to none of them. We got 3x industry reply rates not by sending more, but by knowing exactly what keeps each of eight buyer types awake at night and saying it in two sentences." Alpesh added.About FunnLFunnL (funnl.ai) is a B2B growth platform delivering qualified sales meetings for more than 450 mid-market and enterprise clients across North America and Europe. Its services span demand generation, lead generation, appointment setting , and account-based marketing, built around measurable pipeline outcomes. Founded in 2013, FunnL is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with operations in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.