SlabOS Launches All-in-One Operating System for Countertop Fabrication Shops

SlabOS — the all-in-one operating system for countertop fabrication shops: quoting, 2D/3D drawing, slab nesting, and crew scheduling in one platform.

New software lets countertop shops quote, draw in 2D and 3D, Auto-nest slabs, schedule crews, and run the entire business from one platform.

We built SlabOS to give countertop fabricators one system that understands how a shop really works — from the first quote to the final install.” — David Scott, CEO of SlabOS

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SlabOS today announced the launch of its all-in-one operating system built specifically for countertop and stone fabrication shops. SlabOS combines countertop drawing, quoting, slab management, scheduling, and job tracking into a single connected platform — replacing the patchwork of spreadsheets, paper, and dated legacy software many shops still rely on.

Countertop fabrication has long been underserved by modern software. SlabOS lets shops draw countertops in 2D and 3D, generate accurate quotes in minutes using real per-slab pricing, and nest slabs to cut material waste and protect margins. The platform also handles slab inventory, crew scheduling, and job tracking from first lead to installed job, plus a mobile app for on-site templating and installs.

"Fabricators are running serious businesses on spreadsheets and software built two decades ago," said David Scott, CEO of SlabOS. "We built SlabOS to give them one system that actually understands how a countertop shop works — from the first quote to the final install."

SlabOS connects to QuickBooks and includes a built-in AI assistant that answers plain-language questions about jobs, quotes, and revenue. Early users have used its slab-nesting to reduce material waste and win bids on yield.

The platform is available now. Countertop shops can explore the product, take a guided tour, or book a live demo at slabos.com.

About SlabOS

SlabOS is the operating system for countertop and stone fabrication shops, bringing quoting, 2D/3D drawing, slab nesting, scheduling, inventory, and job management into one connected platform. SlabOS serves countertop fabricators across North America. Learn more at slabos.com.

SlabOS — Platform Overview: Run Your Whole Countertop Shop From One Screen

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