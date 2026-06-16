Ambassador Greer Highlights the Trump Administration’s Work to Onshore Jobs and Production Lines While Touring California’s Advanced Manufacturing Plants

WASHINGTON – Last week, Ambassador Greer toured advanced manufacturing plants in California, ranging from a semiconductor research and development facility to the largest U.S. drone manufacturer by volume. Walking the factory floor, Ambassador Greer talked with blue-collar workers and industry leaders about how President Trump’s trade agenda is strengthening our global competitiveness by lowering trade barriers for American workers and producers.

“America’s economic and national security hinges on our ability to manufacture next-generation technologies at scale on U.S. soil,” said Ambassador Greer. “Thanks to the Made in America agenda, companies are expanding their domestic operations, driving job growth and fueling local economies across the country. President Trump will continue to use tariffs and trade deals to open markets abroad and create new opportunities for workers and businesses at home.”

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