McMillan Law Group Announces Free Walk-In Legal Consultation Day in San Diego on August 1, 2026

McMillan Law Group Julian McMillan - Lemon Law Lawyer

Award-Winning Attorney Julian McMillan Will Provide Complimentary One-on-One Legal Consultations Throughout the Day.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McMillan Law Group , one of California's leading consumer protection and Lemon Law firms, today announced a special Free Walk-In Legal Consultation Day to be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the firm's San Diego office.For one full day, members of the public will have the opportunity to walk into the firm's office and receive a complimentary legal consultation directly from attorney Julian McMillan , founder of McMillan Law Group. No appointment is required.The event is designed to provide consumers with access to experienced legal guidance regarding Lemon Law claims and other consumer rights matters. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their situation, understand their legal options, and receive professional insight at no cost."Many consumers are dealing with defective vehicles, warranty disputes, and legal questions but are unsure where to turn for answers," said Julian McMillan, Founder and Managing Attorney of McMillan Law Group. "We wanted to create an opportunity where anyone can walk in, sit down with an experienced attorney, and get straightforward guidance without worrying about consultation fees. Our goal is to help people understand their rights and determine the best path forward."Julian McMillan has earned numerous professional distinctions throughout his legal career. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters for 13 consecutive years from 2014 through 2026 and has been named among the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. He has also received recognition from San Diego Magazine's Top Attorneys and has been included among America's Most Honored Professionals.The firm's attorneys have successfully represented consumers throughout California, helping clients pursue claims involving defective vehicles and manufacturer warranty violations. McMillan Law Group has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy, client-focused representation, and achieving favorable outcomes for consumers facing complex legal challenges.Event DetailsWhat: Free Walk-In Legal Consultation DayWhen: Saturday, August 1, 2026Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Where:McMillan Law Group4655 Cass Street, Suite 404San Diego, CA 92109+1-619-795-9430Cost: FreeAppointments: Not Required – Walk-Ins WelcomeMembers of the public are encouraged to bring any relevant documents, vehicle purchase records, repair invoices, warranty information, or correspondence related to their legal matter to help facilitate the consultation.About McMillan Law GroupMcMillan Law Group is a California consumer protection law firm focused on representing individuals in Lemon Law and warranty-related claims. Founded by attorney Julian McMillan, the firm is dedicated to protecting consumer rights and helping clients hold manufacturers accountable when vehicles fail to meet legal standards. The firm serves clients throughout California and is known for its commitment to personalized service, legal excellence, and results-driven advocacy.

California Lemon Law Lawyers - McMillan Law Group

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