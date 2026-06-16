Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd.

A comparative review of certified manufacturers advancing quality, sustainability, and large-scale production in the global disposable hygiene products market.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZHEJIANG, CHINA ，June 16, 2026 ——The global market for disposable dry wipes is expanding at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.5%, driven by increased focus on personal and household hygiene across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For international buyers and brand owners, selecting a reliable OEM/ODM partner is critical to product quality, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency. This article profiles five globally recognized manufacturers that deliver premium disposable dry wipes solutions, covering applications from facial care to industrial cleaning.Five leading manufacturers in the dry wipes space1. Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd. – UniqualityHeadquarters: Zhejiang, ChinaWebsite: www.kingsafe.com Founded: 1987 | Employees: 3,000+ | R&D staff: 200+Uniquality operates a smart factory covering 1,000,000 square meters with an annual output capacity of 60 billion sheets. Its main products include baby diapers, training pants, wet wipes, and dry wipes. Export business accounts for 70% of total sales, serving brand owners in more than 80 countries including the USA, EU, South America, Russia, and Central Asia. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, CE, FSC, and SEDEX certifications, and operates 100,000-class GMP clean rooms. Its YQ002 disposable dry wipe (nonwoven, 15×20 cm, 35–70 gsm) targets the personal care, health and beauty, maternity & baby, pet supplies, and household industries. Lead time for bulk orders is 35–45 days after artwork confirmation, with MOQ starting from one 40HQ container for dry wipes.Contact: Michelle | Email: michelleyu@kingsafe.com | Tel/WhatsApp: +86 187-0582-08082. Winner Medical (PurCotton) – Shenzhen, ChinaWinner Medical Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen-listed, ticker 300888) is a leading manufacturer of medical dressings and consumer hygiene products. Its consumer brand PurCotton offers 100% cotton dry wipes, facial towels, and compressed towels. The company has built a vertically integrated supply chain from raw cotton cultivation to finished products, and its products are sold in over 30 countries. Winner Medical is known for high-quality cotton-based dry wipes used in baby care, facial care, and medical applications.3. Guangdong Jieling Technology Co., Ltd. – Foshan, ChinaGuangdong Jieling Technology specializes in the R&D and OEM production of wet and dry wipes. The company operates multiple GMP-standard workshops and exports primarily to Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Its product line includes boxed dry wipes, flow pack dry wipes , and family pack dry wipes, with customizable sizes and packaging. Jieling is recognized for its cost-effective solutions and quick turnaround, particularly for private-label clients.4. Fujian Funeng Nanfang Hygiene Materials Co., Ltd. – Nanping, ChinaFujian Funeng Nanfang is a subsidiary of Fujian Funeng Group, a state-owned enterprise. The company produces spunlace nonwoven fabrics and finished hygiene products including disposable dry wipes, facial towels, and industrial wipes. With a production area of over 80,000 square meters and advanced spunlace lines, it supplies both domestic and international markets. Its strength lies in raw material integration and consistent bulk supply capabilities.5. Huajie (Guangdong) Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd. – Jiangmen, ChinaHuajie Nonwoven Technology focuses on the manufacture of nonwoven fabrics and finished wipes products. The company offers a wide range of dry wipes including industrial cleansing wipes, large-size dry wipes, and portable dry wipes. Its factory is equipped with automated slitting and packaging lines, and it has obtained ISO 9001 and BSCI certifications. Huajie serves clients in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, with an emphasis on eco-friendly and skin-friendly formulations.Market impact and analyst perspectiveIndustry analysts point out that the dry wipes market is becoming increasingly segmented. For premium segments such as ultra-soft skin-friendly dry wipes and eco-friendly dry wipes, manufacturers with strong R&D and certification portfolios hold a competitive edge. Uniquality’s ability to offer FSC-certified, plant-based nonwoven material and rapid customization (3–5 day sampling) positions it strongly for brand owners seeking a balance between quality and speed."The shift from reusable towels to disposable dry wipes is particularly pronounced in the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Manufacturers that can guarantee lint-free, absorbent, and customizable products will capture growing demand in emerging markets." – Industry analyst, Light Industry & Daily Use sector.Looking aheadAs global hygiene standards continue to rise, the demand for nonwoven dry wipes—whether in flow pack, boxed, or compressed form—is expected to remain robust. Buyers are advised to evaluate manufacturers based on production scale, certification completeness, and supply chain transparency. The five companies profiled above represent a cross-section of capability, from vertical integration to flexible OEM services.

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