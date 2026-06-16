ManMade Kennels Releases Tribute Song to the American Bully Kennel Club - Written from 20 Years Inside the Sport.

Setting the standard. Sarah & Edward Perez, ManMade Kennels Founders

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most kennels mark milestones with a social post. ManMade Kennels made a song.A.B.K.C. is an official tribute to the American Bully Kennel Club, the organization that has governed, protected, and promoted the American Bully breed since 2004. ManMade Kennels founder Edward Perez wrote the lyrics himself, then brought the track to life using AI music production, a creative choice that puts the words and the sentiment squarely in his hands.The song doesn't just celebrate the registry. It goes after something the bully breed world has been fighting for years."They see the chest, they see the head, they don't know the heart," the track opens. "Misunderstood by the world, but a blessing to me."Those lines aren't metaphors. Dozens of American cities still have active breed-specific legislation targeting bully breeds. The American Bully has spent years absorbing negative press, public fear, and legal challenges that have nothing to do with how these dogs actually behave inside a home. Perez has watched that fight play out for 20 years from inside one of the country's most established XL American Bully programs. The song is his answer to it."This is for the breeders who put in the work, the handlers who showcase these incredible dogs, the families who love them, and the organization that continues to set the standard," Perez wrote in the track's dedication. "We don't follow standards, we set them."ManMade Kennels has operated since 2006. The kennel runs a national breeder network and has delivered dogs internationally across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Its clientele includes NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, boxer Ryan Garcia, and entertainer Jessie James. The ABKC gave that operation a foundation to build on, and A.B.K.C. is Perez's public acknowledgment of what that has meant.The song moves through the four divisions of the breed, Pocket, Standard, Classic, and XL, and traces the full journey from backyard to show ring. It closes on the same note it opened with: gratitude toward the organization that gave the American Bully community a place to belong."Thank you ABKC for giving us a home, a place for this breed to be known and shown," the lyrics read. "We honor the standard. We honor the game."A.B.K.C. is available to stream now on the ManMade Kennels YouTube channel About ManMade KennelsFounded in 2006 by Edward and Sarah Perez, ManMade Kennels specializes in XL American Bully and pitbull breeding. Based in Chickasha, Oklahoma, the kennel operates a national breeder network and ships internationally. ManMade Kennels has been associated with notable figures including NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, boxer Ryan Garcia, and entertainer Jessie James.About the ABKCThe American Bully Kennel Club was founded in 2004 and serves as the premier registry and governing body for the American Bully breed. The ABKC oversees breed standards, sanctioned shows, and breeder education across the United States and internationally.

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