2026-33 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CHARGES ROBERT CHAPMAN IN SECOND ESTATE FRAUD CASE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL CHARGES ROBERT CHAPMAN IN SECOND ESTATE FRAUD CASE

News Release 2026-33

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of the Attorney General has filed additional felony charges against Robert Chapman in a second estate-related fraud case, alleging he used forged documents to unlawfully obtain approximately $40,000 from a deceased individual’s estate.

Chapman is charged with Theft in the First Degree and Forgery in the Second Degree. Chapman was arraigned this morning before the Circuit Court of the First Circuit and his trial is currently scheduled for August 17, 2026. The case, State v. Robert Chapman, 1CPC-26-0000726 is being prosecuted by the department’s Criminal Justice Division.

This case is separate from a pending 2025 criminal case in which Chapman was indicted on 22 felony counts, including Identity Theft in the First Degree, Forgery in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree and Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information. In that case, Chapman is alleged to have engaged in a years-long scheme to deprive three charitable beneficiaries of approximately $250,000 each using a forged will.

“These charges reflect our continued commitment to protecting estates, beneficiaries and charitable organizations from fraud and financial exploitation,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “When individuals attempt to use forged documents to divert assets from their rightful recipients, we will pursue accountability under the law.”

The 2025 case, State v. Robert Chapman, 1CPC-25-0000730, is also being prosecuted by the department’s Criminal Justice Division. The trial is scheduled for October 26, 2026. The Department of the Attorney General’s Investigation Division and the Department of Law Enforcement worked together to conduct the investigation.

The charges against Mr. Chapman include Class A, Class B, and Class C felonies. Class A felonies are punishable by up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Chapman is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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