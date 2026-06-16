SobreMesa Launches Weekly 'Sips & Salsa' Series Celebrating Culture, Community and Connection

"Sips & Salsa" launches in SobreMesa

The San Carlos restaurant invites guests to gather, linger, dance, and create meaningful moments through food, music, and shared experiences.

Our goal is to create a place where families can gather after a busy day, couples can enjoy a memorable night out, and friends can reconnect over great food, music, and hospitality.” — Andrea Carbonaro

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning Wednesday, June 17, 2026, SobreMesa will launch “Sips & Salsa” , a new weekly gathering inspired by the Latin tradition of SobreMesa, the meaningful time spent around the table after a meal sharing conversation, laughter, and connection with family and friends.Hosted every Wednesday evening, “Sips & Salsa” invites guests to experience complimentary salsa instruction from World Champion dancer and instructor Lyza, followed by social dancing with music from DJ Saul Silva. The weekly event is presented in partnership with Proximo Spirits, featuring specialty cocktails crafted to complement SobreMesa's Latin American-inspired menu and hospitality.For owners Andrea Carbonaro and Fabricio Paciente, the event represents more than entertainment, it reflects the restaurant's larger mission of creating a gathering place where community comes first."One of the things we love most about Latin culture is the way people come together around food, conversation, and shared experiences," said Carbonaro. "Our goal is to create a place where families can gather after a busy day, couples can enjoy a memorable night out, and friends can reconnect over great food, music, and hospitality. “Sips & Salsa” is an extension of that vision."Located on the San Carlos-La Mesa border, SobreMesa was founded on the belief that dining should be about more than simply eating a meal. Inspired by the tradition of sobremesa, the restaurant was designed as a place where guests feel welcome to linger, celebrate, and create meaningful memories together.While many restaurants focus primarily on food and beverage offerings, SobreMesa is intentionally building a community-centered destination that brings people together through recurring experiences, cultural programming, and neighborhood engagement."We want people to feel like SobreMesa is their place," said Paciente. "Whether you're celebrating a birthday, gathering with family after church, enjoying brunch with friends, or learning your first salsa steps on a Wednesday night, we want to be part of those moments. Hospitality is about creating experiences people remember."The launch of “Sips & Salsa” marks the beginning of an expanded calendar of community-focused programming planned throughout the year. In addition to weekly salsa nights, guests can look forward to family-friendly activities, weekend brunch experiences, cultural celebrations, and special events designed to bring neighbors together and showcase the richness of Latin American culture.The restaurant's leadership believes there is a growing demand for places that foster authentic, in-person connection at a time when many people are seeking meaningful ways to engage with their communities."People are looking for experiences that bring them together," added Carbonaro. "The tradition of SobreMesa reminds us to slow down, enjoy the moment, and appreciate the people around us. That's something we believe resonates across every culture."Accessible to dancers of all skill levels, “Sips & Salsa” is designed to be welcoming, inclusive, and fun. Guests can participate in the lesson, enjoy dinner and cocktails, spend the evening dancing, or simply relax and take in the atmosphere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.