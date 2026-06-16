Men's Underwear Market to Reach US$ 57.0 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand for Comfort, Premium Fabrics

Men's Underwear Market

Asia Pacific leads the men's underwear market with a 38% share in 2025, driven by China, India's premiumization trend, and e commerce growth.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global men's underwear market is witnessing steady growth as changing fashion preferences, increasing awareness regarding personal comfort, and rising disposable incomes continue to influence consumer purchasing behavior. Men's underwear has evolved from being a basic apparel necessity to an important lifestyle and fashion category. Consumers today seek products that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and style, leading manufacturers to innovate across fabric technologies, designs, and distribution channels.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global men's underwear market size is expected to be valued at US$ 38.7 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 57.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2026 and 2033.

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Growing Consumer Preference for Comfort and Performance

One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing preference for comfortable and performance oriented innerwear. Modern consumers prioritize breathable fabrics, moisture management, flexibility, and ergonomic fit. Manufacturers are responding by introducing innovative materials and advanced fabric blends that enhance comfort throughout the day. The demand for premium underwear products is particularly strong among younger consumers who are willing to pay more for superior quality, durability, and brand reputation. This trend continues to create opportunities for both established brands and emerging players.

Influence of Fashion and Lifestyle Trends

Men's underwear has become an important part of personal style and fashion expression. Celebrity endorsements, social media campaigns, and changing fashion trends have significantly increased consumer interest in premium and branded underwear. Fashion conscious consumers increasingly seek products that offer attractive designs, modern cuts, and enhanced comfort. As a result, manufacturers are continuously expanding product portfolios to cater to varying lifestyle preferences and fashion demands.

Expansion of Online Retail Channels

The rapid growth of e commerce platforms has transformed the men's underwear market. Online retail offers consumers convenience, product variety, competitive pricing, and access to global brands. Digital platforms have also enabled manufacturers to engage directly with customers through personalized marketing and subscription based models. The increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity has further accelerated online purchases of men's underwear, particularly in emerging economies where digital commerce continues to expand rapidly.

Fabric Innovation Driving Product Development

Fabric innovation remains one of the most significant growth drivers in the market. Consumers are increasingly looking for underwear that delivers superior comfort, breathability, and durability. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to introduce fabrics that meet these evolving expectations. Cotton continues to dominate due to its softness and breathability.

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Market Segmentation

Product Category

• Regular Brief

• Boxer Brief

• Boxer Shorts

• Trunks

• Thongs

Fabric Type

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Rayon (incl. Modal)

• Spandex

Size

• Extra Small

• Small

• Medium

• Large

• Extra Large

• Double XL

• Triple XL

Distribution Channel

• Online Retail

• Offline Retail

Regions

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

Regional Market Outlook

North America remains one of the leading markets for men's underwear due to high consumer spending, strong brand awareness, and demand for premium products. The region continues to witness innovation in product design and fabric technology.

Europe represents another significant market driven by fashion consciousness, sustainability initiatives, and strong demand for premium innerwear products. Consumers in the region increasingly prefer eco friendly fabrics and ethically manufactured products.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, expanding middle class populations, and growing awareness regarding personal grooming are contributing to market expansion.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also presenting promising opportunities as retail infrastructure improves and international brands strengthen their regional presence.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Developments

The men's underwear market is highly competitive with leading global brands focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, digital marketing, and geographic expansion. Companies are investing in premium product lines, sustainable materials, and direct to consumer business models to strengthen their market positions. Increasing competition has encouraged brands to introduce specialized collections targeting sports enthusiasts, professionals, and fashion conscious consumers. Personalized shopping experiences and subscription services are also gaining popularity across major markets.

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Company Insights

Key companies operating in the men's underwear market include:

✦ PVH Corp.

✦ Hanesbrands Inc.

✦ Jockey International Inc.

✦ Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

✦ Adidas AG

✦ Nike Inc.

✦ Puma SE

✦ H&M Group

✦ Gildan Activewear Inc.

✦ Ralph Lauren Corporation

✦ HUGO BOSS AG

✦ Under Armour Inc.

✦ American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

✦ Delta Galil Industries Ltd.

✦ Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Future Outlook

The future of the men's underwear market appears highly promising as consumers increasingly prioritize comfort, quality, and style. Growth in online retail, continuous fabric innovation, and rising demand for premium products will continue to shape market development over the coming years. Manufacturers that focus on sustainability, technological innovation, and customer centric product development are expected to gain a competitive advantage. With strong demand across both developed and emerging markets, the industry is well positioned for sustained expansion through 2033.

Conclusion

The global men's underwear market is set for steady growth, supported by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements in fabrics, and the growing influence of digital commerce. As brands continue to innovate and expand their offerings, opportunities for market participants will continue to increase. The projected market value of US$ 57.0 billion by 2033 highlights the significant growth potential within this dynamic and evolving industry.

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