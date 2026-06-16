City offers tips and programs to save money ahead of the July 1 sewer fee change

HONOLULU — Oʻahu sewer fees are changing July 1, and the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is encouraging residents to take advantage of opportunities to save money.

Starting July 1, the monthly base rate will decrease from $63.55 to $48.77; this immediately cuts costs without customers changing their daily routines.

The volumetric rate, which is based on how much water you use, will increase from $7.95 to $11.83 per thousand gallons. The structure is intentional: the less water you use, the less you pay. Conservation is now directly rewarded.

For a typical family using 6,000 gallons a month, the new bill comes out to around $107. But cut usage by just 2,000 gallons a month and that bill drops to around $83 – saving nearly $24 a month!

Recommendations for reducing water use include fixing leaks, taking shorter showers, installing low-flow aerators and showerheads, and running fully loaded dishwashers and washing machine.

“The average person on Oʻahu uses about 100 gallons of water daily and our wastewater treatment plants process 100 million gallons of water per day,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “We are actively addressing our long-neglected and aging sewer infrastructure to better serve our communities across the island. But we are also intently focused on making sure our residents can continue to afford to live here, which is why we are providing creative solutions to families who need it the most through the CARES program.”

“We know every dollar matters for local families,” ENV Director Roger Babcock said. “That’s why we want to remind residents that conservation counts and provide them with additional support to help offset the changes in sewer fees.”

In addition to changing water-use habits, ENV is offering programs designed to help keep sewer fees down:

CARES program: Income qualified sewer customers can receive up to a $240 credit on their sewer bill every year through the Customer Assistance for

Residential Environmental Services (CARES) program. With Hawaiʻi’s cost of living, that credit can mean two months of relief for average users. Applications are now being accepted through October 31, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is available at Honolulu.gov/env/cares or by calling (808) 768-3330.

Double-Rebates on Water Efficient Fixtures: ENV partnered with the Board of Water Supply to offer double rebates on water-efficient toilets, washers and other items. These rebates make it easier for families to invest in upgrades that lower their bills for years to come. For more information about the double rebates call (808) 237-6877 or go to watersensible.org.

“Water efficiency is good for everyone because it puts money back in people’s pockets and conserves our most precious resource,” Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau said. “We’re proud to partner with ENV on these double rebates because upgrading to water efficient appliances is one of the smartest investments a family can make right now.”

For more information, log on to Honolulu.gov/env/sewer-fee-rates.

About the Department of Environmental Services:

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) manages wastewater and solid waste systems that serve the island of Oʻahu, which include 2,100 miles of sewer lines, 72 wastewater pump stations, nine wastewater treatment plants, three solid waste transfer stations, seven refuse and recycling convenience centers, seven solid waste collection base yards, one active landfill, and one waste-to-energy facility (H-POWER). ENV is dedicated to protecting public health, preserving the environment, and ensuring the sustainable management of Honolulu’s essential infrastructure through innovation, efficiency, and community partnership.