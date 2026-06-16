Forklift Battery Market Size Worth $38.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

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The Business Research Company's Forklift Battery Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The forklift battery market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by advances in warehouse automation and the increasing electrification of industrial fleets. As businesses continue to adopt electric forklifts and material handling equipment, the demand for efficient and reliable forklift batteries is expected to rise steadily. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Forklift Battery Market

The forklift battery market has expanded considerably in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a valuation of $27.08 billion in 2025, the market is expected to grow to $28.81 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Looking further ahead, this market is poised to reach $38.5 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is fueled by factors such as the early adoption of electric forklifts, increasing warehouse automation, a widespread reliance on lead-acid batteries, and the surging demand for material handling equipment.

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Key Factors Behind the Market’s Expansion

One of the primary drivers behind the forklift battery market growth is the ongoing shift toward lithium-ion chemistries. These batteries offer advantages like longer life, faster charging times, and reduced maintenance requirements, making them increasingly popular in industrial applications. Additionally, the rapid growth of e-commerce warehousing is propelling demand for efficient battery solutions to power electric forklifts and automated systems.

Sustainability mandates and the need for advanced charging infrastructure also play a crucial role in market development. Companies are investing in fast charging and opportunity charging technologies to minimize downtime and enhance productivity. Furthermore, the expanding deployment of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in logistics and warehousing is driving the uptake of sophisticated battery management systems.

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Understanding the Role and Importance of Forklift Batteries

Forklift batteries are specialized deep-cycle batteries designed to power electric forklifts. Beyond providing the necessary energy for vehicle operation, these batteries serve a vital safety function by acting as counterweights to stabilize the forklift and prevent tipping. Their reliability and performance are critical to maintaining smooth and safe operations in industrial environments.

Construction Activities as a Growth Catalyst for Forklift Batteries

The forklift battery market is also benefiting from increased construction activities worldwide. Construction involves numerous processes related to building infrastructure, industrial facilities, and associated projects, where electric forklifts are extensively used to move heavy materials and equipment. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlighted that in the March quarter of 2023, there were 240,813 dwellings under construction, up from 240,065 in 2022. New housing construction also rose from 101,240 in 2022 to 103,778 in 2023. This upward trend in construction projects directly supports growth in demand for forklift batteries.

Regional Market Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the forklift battery market in 2025, benefiting from advanced industrial infrastructure and strong adoption of electric material handling equipment. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding warehousing facilities, and increasing electrification initiatives. Other key regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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