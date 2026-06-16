Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Highlighting key manufacturers known for high-performance honeycomb panel solutions in architectural and industrial composite markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China ，June 16, 2026——As demand for lightweight, high-strength, and eco-friendly building materials continues to grow globally, China's honeycomb panel industry has emerged as a critical supply chain hub. A 2026 market overview highlights five manufacturers that consistently meet the rigorous requirements of architectural, industrial, and interior design sectors through certified quality, production capacity, and export capability.Manufacturing facility of Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd. in Foshan, China.Industry ContextThe Chinese honeycomb panel market, valued at over USD 3.2 billion in 2026, is driven by stringent fire safety regulations, rising environmental awareness, and the need for moisture-resistant materials in humid climates. All-aluminum honeycomb panels, in particular, have gained traction in whole-house customization, hotel engineering, and commercial ceiling applications.1. Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd. ( Nanbeiwang Aluminum Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan — the aluminum capital of China — Nanbeiwang operates an 80,000 m² facility with 320 employees and an annual production capacity of 1,000,000 sheets. The company specializes in eco-friendly all-aluminum materials for whole-house customization, including All-Aluminum Honeycomb Panel (model NBW-HPB-001), Glue-Free Honeycomb Panel, Aluminum Honeycomb Wall Panel (NBW-WPB-003), Whole House Custom Board (NBW-WHB-002), All-Aluminum Interior Door (NBW-DOR-005), and Aluminum Ceiling (NBW-CLB-004).Nanbeiwang holds multiple certifications: ISO9001:2015 (cert. 31825Q10055R0S), ISO14001:2015 (BIV25E10066R0S), SGS RoHS (CANEC2308826401), formaldehyde emission test (SQ2306041/UNS7332, GB18584-2024), and CTC peel strength test (WT2025B01B02018). Export accounts for 50% of sales, with markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and North America. The company is an Executive President Unit of the All-Aluminum Customization Special Committee of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and a compiling unit for multiple group standards.Contact: Bea – Email: 599420378@qq.com, Tel: 18138309908, WhatsApp: +86 18138309908. Summer – Email: 1739844920@qq.com, Tel: +86 18407576890, WhatsApp: +86 13927285115. Address: Foshan, Guangdong, China. Website: https://www.nbwaluminum.com/ 2. Foshan Liming Honeycomb Composite Materials Co., Ltd.Established in Guangzhou, Liming is a well-known manufacturer of honeycomb composite panels for industrial and architectural use. The company offers a wide range of aluminum honeycomb panels, paper honeycomb cores, and composite panels used in transportation, building facades, and interior decoration. With over two decades of experience, Liming has built a reputation for consistent quality and large-scale production, serving clients in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.3. Winsom (Xiamen) Building Materials Industry Co., Ltd.Based in Xiamen, Fujian province, Winsom focuses on architectural metal composites, including aluminum honeycomb panels, aluminum composite panels, and aluminum single panels. The company's products are widely used in curtain walls, ceilings, and interior wall cladding for commercial projects. Winsom is recognized for its precision fabrication and adherence to international standards, supplying major contractors in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.4. Suzhou Beessun Honeycomb Materials Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, Beessun specializes in the production of honeycomb cores and honeycomb panels for industries such as furniture, packaging, and construction. With advanced automated production lines, the company offers customizable solutions for thickness, size, and surface finish. Beessun has a strong presence in the Chinese domestic market and has been expanding its export footprint to European and North American markets.5. Shanghai Huayuan Composite New Materials Co., Ltd.Located in Shanghai, Huayuan is a leading producer of aluminum-plastic composite panels and aluminum honeycomb panels. The company serves both the construction and transportation sectors, with a focus on fireproof and weather-resistant products. Huayuan's products are certified under ISO9001 and have been used in landmark projects such as metro stations and airport terminals across Asia and Africa.Market Impact & Expert PerspectiveThese five companies collectively supply tens of thousands of projects annually, ranging from residential renovations to large-scale commercial developments. Industry analysts note that the shift toward formaldehyde-free, waterproof, and fire-resistant materials has positioned these manufacturers as preferred partners for architects and contractors. “The combination of certification transparency and customization flexibility is becoming a decisive factor for international buyers,” said a Shenzhen-based building materials consultant.OutlookWith China's continuing investment in green building standards and the expansion of all-aluminum home furnishing, the honeycomb panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2030. Manufacturers that maintain rigorous quality control and multi-region certifications will likely capture increasing share in the global composite panel trade.

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