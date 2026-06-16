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The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

Expected to grow to $18.05 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electric vehicle sensor market has been witnessing significant expansion as electric vehicles become more prevalent worldwide. These sensors play a crucial role in improving vehicle efficiency, safety, and performance by monitoring various parameters. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors driving its growth, key regions leading the demand, and the innovations shaping the future of this sector.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Size and Growth Outlook

The electric vehicle sensor market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is forecasted to continue this momentum. The market is expected to increase from $10.33 billion in 2025 to $11.57 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This expansion during the previous period was driven by the rising use of temperature sensors in electric vehicles, growth in pressure and current measurement technologies, early adoption of safety and efficiency monitoring systems, the broadening presence of battery management systems, and a surge in motor control sensing solutions. Looking ahead, the market size is projected to reach $18.05 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.8%. This forecasted growth is fueled by increasing production of battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV); rising demand for advanced position and speed sensors; more stringent electric vehicle safety regulations; growing complexity of power electronics; and the expansion of intelligent vehicle platforms. Key trends expected to influence the market include the integration of EV-centric sensors, adoption of AI-driven vehicle sensing technologies, wider use of IoT-enabled vehicle diagnostics, advancements in autonomous mobility safety systems, and enhanced digital sensor monitoring capabilities.

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What Electric Vehicle Sensors Do and Their Importance

Electric vehicle sensors are specialized components designed to optimize the operation and safety of electric vehicles. They detect and measure critical factors such as pressure, temperature, and humidity, helping to enhance vehicle performance and reliability. By continuously monitoring these parameters, EV sensors enable better control over battery management, motor functions, and overall safety systems, ensuring more efficient and secure transportation.

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles as a Market Growth Driver

One of the foremost forces propelling the electric vehicle sensor market is the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles globally. Electric vehicles, which rely primarily or entirely on electricity through electric motors instead of internal combustion engines, are becoming popular due to growing environmental concerns and supportive government policies that encourage clean and sustainable transport options. EV sensors are essential in managing and monitoring vital vehicle functions, including battery health, motor speed, temperature regulation, and safety features, thereby improving operational efficiency and dependability.

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Government Data Highlighting EV Adoption Impact

For instance, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that new electric car registrations in China reached 8.1 million in 2023. This figure marks a 35% increase compared to 2022, underscoring the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in one of the world’s largest automotive markets. Such growth in EV adoption directly supports the expanding demand for electric vehicle sensors worldwide.

North America Leading the Electric Vehicle Sensor Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America held the largest share of the electric vehicle sensor market in 2025. The market analysis extends to several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and other regions are expected to contribute significantly to future growth.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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