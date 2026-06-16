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The Business Research Company's DRAM Module And Component Market to Reach USD $109.33 Billion by 2030 at 2.7% CAGR

Expected to grow to $109.33 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The DRAM module and component market plays a crucial role in the technology ecosystem, powering a wide range of devices from personal computers to smartphones. Its steady growth reflects increasing reliance on fast and efficient memory solutions to support evolving digital demands. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this vital industry.

Current Market Size and Anticipated Growth in the DRAM Module and Component Market

The market for DRAM modules and components has experienced modest growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $96.47 billion in 2025 to $98.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. This historical growth has been fueled by rising sales of personal computers and laptops, greater smartphone usage, continued reliance on traditional DDR memory types, the expansion of data center infrastructures, and early adoption of gaming and graphics-intensive software.

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Looking ahead, the DRAM module and component market is expected to grow steadily, reaching $109.33 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.7%. This growth will be supported by increased demand for high-speed servers, the rise of AI and machine learning workloads, greater adoption of high-bandwidth memory technologies, development of low-power DRAM optimized for mobile devices, and growing memory needs in automotive applications. Key trends anticipated during this period include AI-optimized memory management, cloud-based DRAM performance enhancements, the rise of IoT-connected memory architectures, advancements in automated DRAM manufacturing, and new intelligent high-bandwidth memory systems.

Understanding What DRAM Modules and Components Are

DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, is a type of computer memory widely used as the primary memory in most computers and electronic devices. It is volatile memory, which means it requires a continuous electrical charge to retain data. DRAM modules and components are essential for supporting fast, efficient data processing in modern devices.

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The Growing Influence of Smartphones on the DRAM Market

One of the main factors driving growth in the DRAM module and component market is the increasing use of smartphones. These devices offer advanced capabilities, enhanced performance, and cutting-edge technology that rely heavily on efficient memory solutions. In high-end smartphones, DRAM modules are often integrated directly into the system-on-a-chip (SoC) or embedded on the main logic board to minimize power consumption and maximize battery life.

For example, in February 2023, data from Uswitch Limited, a UK-based financial conduct authority, revealed that there were 71.8 million mobile connections in the UK in 2022. Moreover, it is projected that by 2025, around 95% of the UK population—approximately 65 million people—will own a smartphone. This widespread smartphone adoption continues to be a significant driver propelling the DRAM module and component market forward.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for DRAM modules and components. The region is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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