JANPARA Launches Global E-Commerce via WorldShopping BIZ

Japan’s Pre-Owned Goods Quietly Become a Global Phenomenon — Delivering high-quality Japanese pre-owned electronics to 228 countries and regions —

JAPAN, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JANPARA Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Naozumi Kobayashi), one of Japan's leading pre-owned electronics retailers with 59 stores nationwide, has launched online sales to overseas consumers in 228 countries and regions through WorldShopping BIZ, the cross-border e-commerce service operated by ZIG-ZAG, Inc. With a single line of JavaScript added to its domestic online shop, JANPARA delivers multilingual support, overseas payment, and international shipping in one integrated solution enabling overseas consumers to purchase JANPARA's pre-owned products from their home countries, without needing to visit a store in person.

JANPARA Online Shop: https://www.janpara.co.jp/

JANPARA Corporate Site: https://about.janpara.co.jp/

Why Now — Three Converging Trends

① The Inbound Tourism Surge and the Rise of “Post-Trip Demand”

Visitors to Japan reached a record 36.87 million in 2024, a 47.1% year-on-year increase — with tourism expenditure climbing to approximately ¥8.13 trillion (roughly USD 54 billion), according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Inbound demand, halted during the pandemic, has now fully recovered, with travelers arriving from a wide range of regions including North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Notably, the Japan travel experience is increasingly translating directly into post-return purchasing behavior. A November 2024 survey by the BEENOS Group, which operates cross-border e-commerce platforms, found that 44.0% of foreign visitors who purchased a product they liked while traveling in Japan went on to repurchase that same item via cross-border e-commerce after returning home. The act of physically handling a product and confirming its quality during a Japan visit becomes the starting point for a subsequent online purchase — and this “post-trip demand” (the lingering buying intent of returning travelers) has emerged as a key growth engine for cross-border commerce.

JANPARA’s stores in Japan’s iconic electronics districts Tokyo’s Akihabara, Osaka’s Den-Den Town (Nipponbashi), and Nagoya’s Osu are already popular destinations for international tourists. Until now, however, those visitors had limited means of purchasing additional products after they returned home. The introduction of WorldShopping BIZ removes that barrier.

② Japan’s Pre-Owned Market Hits the Mainstream

Japan’s domestic reuse market has expanded for 14 consecutive years since 2009, reaching approximately ¥3.26 trillion in 2024, a 4.5% year-on-year increase according to Reuse Keizai Shimbun (“Reuse Industry Market Size Estimates 2025 / 2024 Edition”). A separate Ministry of the Environment survey puts the FY2024 market size at approximately ¥3.5 trillion, and industry forecasts anticipate the market reaching ¥4 trillion by 2030.

Driving this growth is Japan’s distinctive “quality culture” around pre-owned goods. At specialist retailers such as JANPARA, every individual item is inspected and tested by trained staff, with its condition graded according to clear standards before being placed on sale. This level of care has earned strong recognition from overseas consumers, and the global perception that “Japanese pre-owned goods can be trusted” is now firmly established.

Additionally, with the yen at sustained lows, Japanese pre-owned goods are also highly attractive on price for overseas consumers. It is not uncommon to find high-quality smartphones and PCs available for less than half the cost of new equivalents.

③ A Concrete Commitment to the Circular Economy

The global conversation around sustainability has evolved from the abstract slogans of “SDGs” toward the concrete practice of the circular economy. Consumers, investors, and regulators alike now ask outcome-based questions: How many devices were kept from disposal? How many kilograms of rare metals were recovered and reused? How many years did a product remain in productive use, and in whose hands?

JANPARA’s business model embodies the circular economy at its core. The cycle of buying back used digital devices from consumers, refurbishing and inspecting them, and delivering them to new owners, now extended beyond Japan to overseas markets directly contributes to reducing electronic waste (e-waste) and extending product lifecycles.

About JANPARA Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1997, JANPARA Co., Ltd. is one of Japan’s leading companies in the pre-owned electronics market, with a consistent focus on buying and selling smartphones, PCs, tablets, digital cameras, audio equipment, and other consumer electronics. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sofmap Group (BIC Camera Group), JANPARA operates 59 stores nationwide alongside its online shop, recording annual revenue of ¥19.8 billion for the fiscal year ending August 2025, with a workforce of 267 full-time employees.

The company’s strengths lie in its proprietary services and an unwavering commitment to quality, including:

Individual inspection and grading: Every product is individually tested by staff and given a tiered condition rating

Installment buy-back service (proprietary business-model patent): An industry-unique mechanism that allows high-value items to be purchased over multiple transactions

“Red ROM” lifetime warranty: A proprietary lifetime guarantee covering carrier-locked devices that cannot be unlocked

iPhone repair services provided by a repair operator registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications

“JANPARA Peace-of-Mind Warranty”: A comprehensive after-sales support system providing ongoing reassurance after purchase

This customer-first service design has been the foundation of consumer trust built over nearly three decades.

About the WorldShopping BIZ Integration

What is WorldShopping BIZ

WorldShopping BIZ is a cross-border e-commerce support service designed for Japanese e-commerce businesses. It provides multilingual support, overseas payment processing, and international shipping as a one-stop solution, comprehensively supporting overseas sales from initial launch through ongoing operations.

In addition to solving the language, payment, and logistics challenges inherent to overseas sales, the service includes fraud-prevention measures and a “Shop Dashboard” that visualizes overseas customer data. Backed by 15 patents granted in Japan and internationally, WorldShopping BIZ delivers a secure and reliable cross-border e-commerce environment for Japanese merchants.

WorldShopping BIZ: https://www.worldshopping.biz/

What This Means for Overseas Customers

For the first time, overseas consumers can browse JANPARA’s real-time inventory and make purchases from their home countries. The service is particularly suited to:

Customers who visited JANPARA during their Japan travels and held off on a purchase, but would like to buy after returning home

Customers seeking Japan-market-exclusive models or discontinued devices that are difficult to obtain in their home countries

Customers who trust the quality of Japanese pre-owned goods and prioritize cost-performance

Customers conscious of the circular economy and extended product lifecycles

Comments

Naozumi Kobayashi, President & CEO, JANPARA Co., Ltd.

“JANPARA is a company that delivers wakuwaku (exciting), dokidoki (thrilling) ー customer experiences through the reuse of PCs, smartphones, and digital home electronics. In the more than 20 years since our founding, the range of product categories we handle has continued to expand, and we take genuine pride in playing our part as one of the market leaders in pre-owned PC and smartphone retail. That said, we don’t see this as a position to defend at all costs. We will continue to read the pulse of the times, never forget our gratitude, and devote ourselves to creating and delivering services of real value to our customers, business partners, and the communities we serve.”

Satoshi Endo, Public Relations, JANPARA Co., Ltd.

“In Japan, the reuse market for high-quality pre-owned smartphones and PCs has grown into one where consumers can buy with confidence. Through quality-control practices including inspection, cleaning, and secure data wiping, JANPARA has worked to make pre-owned products a more accessible and trusted option. Through this announcement, we hope international audiences will come to know Japan’s distinctive reuse culture and the work behind JANPARA’s official online store.”

JANPARA’s Roadmap

Building on the WorldShopping BIZ integration as a foundation, JANPARA will progressively roll out the following initiatives:

Enhanced multilingual support: Expanding product descriptions and search optimization, with English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean as initial priorities

Overseas customer support infrastructure: Establishing multilingual inquiry channels

Region-specific product curation: Tailored product offerings aligned with regional purchasing preferences, including SIM-free smartphones for Southeast Asia and high-performance PCs for the European market

Capturing post-trip demand: Building clear pathways that connect international visitors to JANPARA’s stores with online purchase options after they return home

Environmental impact visibility: Exploring the annual publication of overseas sales volume data, CO₂ reduction from extended product lifecycles, and e-waste reduction figures

JANPARA positions cross-border e-commerce not merely as a new sales channel, but as a way to expand the practice of the circular economy on a global scale — and will continue to develop the initiative on that foundation.

Company Overview

Company Name: JANPARA Co.、Ltd.

Headquarters: 4-4-7 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021, Japan

Established: December 18, 1997

Business: Purchase and sale of pre-owned smartphones, PCs, tablets, and digital home electronics

Store Network: 59 stores nationwide across Japan

URL: https://www.janpara.co.jp/

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