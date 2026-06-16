Rice & Kendig Highlights Critical Safety Risks for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In observance of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month this April, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is launching a community-focused initiative to educate Northwest Louisiana residents on the growing dangers of distracted driving. With traffic fatalities involving phone use and cognitive distraction on the rise, the law firm is providing essential data and safety protocols to help Shreveport-Bossier motorists remain focused on the road.According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claims over 3,000 lives annually in the United States. Research indicates that sending or reading a text takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds, and at 55 mph, that is equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field blindfolded.“Distracted driving has become a silent epidemic on Louisiana roads,” said J. Marshall Rice , Managing Partner of Rice & Kendig and 2026 President of the Shreveport Bar Association. “In our 55 years of practice, we have seen the devastating impact these preventable accidents have on families. Our goal this month is to move beyond legal advocacy and focus on prevention. We want to ensure that every driver in Caddo Parish understands that a single glance at a phone can change a life forever.”Understanding the Three Types of DistractionTo help the public identify risky behaviors, Rice & Kendig is highlighting the three primary forms of distraction defined by safety experts:Visual: Taking your eyes off the road (e.g., looking at a GPS or a text message).Manual: Taking your hands off the wheel (e.g., reaching for a phone, eating, or adjusting controls).Cognitive: Taking your mind off the task of driving (e.g., being deep in conversation or daydreaming).Safety Recommendations for April and BeyondRice & Kendig advises all Northwest Louisiana motorists to implement the following "Focused Driver" protocols:The "Do Not Disturb" Feature: Use smartphone settings to automatically silence incoming texts and calls while the vehicle is in motion.The Designated Texter: If traveling with passengers, appoint one person to handle all navigation and communication.Secure Your Cargo: Ensure pets, bags, and food are secured before starting the engine to avoid the need to reach into the backseat or floorboard.Lead by Example: Parents of teen drivers are encouraged to model focused driving behavior, as NHTSA statistics show that drivers under 20 have the highest proportion of distraction-related fatal crashes.A Continued Commitment to Northwest LouisianaThis safety alert follows a landmark year for Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers, which included receiving the 2025 BBB Customer Commitment Award and being recognized as a Top 3 Law Firm in the Locals Love Us awards. These honors underscore the firm’s long-standing dedication to the residents of Shreveport, Bossier City, and the surrounding parishes.For over five decades, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers have successfully represented victims of motor vehicle accidents, truck collisions, and wrongful death. The firm remains committed to its "attorney-led" philosophy, ensuring that every client receives direct counsel from one of our exceptional lawyers, rather than a case manager or inexperienced staff.About Rice & Kendig Injury LawyersFounded in 1971, Rice & Kendig is a premier personal injury firm based in Shreveport, Louisiana. The firm’s legal team is dedicated to securing fair compensation for individuals injured through no fault of their own. With over $156 million recovered for clients, Rice & Kendig is known for its ethical practice, transparency, and deep-rooted commitment to the Northwest Louisiana community.

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