Stanley B. White Unveils Limited Father’s Day Gift Honoring Single Fathers with the Summer of Dad’s Celebration Bundle
Stanley B. White's Father's Day Bundle pairs his signed hardcover, "Because I Said So... That's What's for Dinner! The SingleDad's Guide to Mealtime," with a handwritten recipe card, an Empowering Dads apron, and matching cap — while supplies last.
Why stop at Father's Day? The Summer of Dads campaign keeps the $129 bundle — signed book, recipe card, apron, and hat, available all season for dads who deserve more than one day.
Stanley White unveils a limited Father's Day Bundle honoring single dads, with his signed cookbook, recipe card, apron, available nationwide for a limited time.
The bundle was created with one purpose: to honor the everyday heroism of single fathers and to celebrate the belief that love starts in the kitchen. Each component was intentionally curated to help dads build confidence, connection, and legacy through the simple act of preparing and sharing a meal.
The Father’s Day Bundle includes:
A signed hardcover copy of The Single Dad’s Guide to Mealtime
A handwritten recipe card, featuring one of Stanley’s most beloved family dishes
A premium “Empowering Dads” apron, designed to inspire confidence in the kitchen and beyond
“Single fatherhood is a journey of strength, sacrifice, and heart,” says Stanley. “This bundle is more than a gift; it’s a reminder that every meal is a chance to show love, build trust, and create memories that last in this Dad-perfect how-to cookbook.”
The offer is available for a limited time, with quantities intentionally capped to preserve the personal, handcrafted nature of the bundle. Each item reflects Stanley’s mission to uplift fathers and empower them to lead with love: one recipe, one moment, one dinner at a time.
Constance Quigley
Dr. Constance Quigley, LLC
+1 631-309-4939
info@thesingledadsguideto.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.