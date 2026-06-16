Stanley B. White Unveils Limited Father’s Day Gift Honoring Single Fathers with the Summer of Dad’s Celebration Bundle

Father's Day Bundle for $129 featuring a signed copy of The SingleDad's Guide to Mealtime cookbook, a handwritten recipe card for Stanley's Skillet Mac & Cheese, a black apron with The Single Dad's Guide to Meal Time logo, and a matching gray cap, display

Stanley B. White's Father's Day Bundle pairs his signed hardcover, "Because I Said So... That's What's for Dinner! The SingleDad's Guide to Mealtime," with a handwritten recipe card, an Empowering Dads apron, and matching cap — while supplies last.

Summer of Dads promotional graphic with a sunburst background, showing The SingleDad's Guide to Mealtime cookbook cover, Stanley's handwritten recipe card, a black apron, and a cap, advertising the $129 Father's Day Bundle available all summer.

Why stop at Father's Day? The Summer of Dads campaign keeps the $129 bundle — signed book, recipe card, apron, and hat, available all season for dads who deserve more than one day.

Vertical Father's Day Cookbook Bundle graphic showing The Single Dad's Guide to Meal Time logo, the cookbook cover, a handwritten recipe card, a black apron, and a black cap with a Shop Now button below.

A complete gift set for single dads who run the kitchen: the signed "SingleDad's Guide to Mealtime" cookbook, Stanley's handwritten mac and cheese recipe card, a branded apron, and cap.

Stanley White unveils a limited Father's Day Bundle honoring single dads, with his signed cookbook, recipe card, apron, available nationwide for a limited time.

I didn't grow up with a blueprint for single fatherhood, so I built my own, one dinner at a time. This bundle is for every dad who's wondered if he's doing enough. You are. Showing up is the recipe.”
— Stanley B. White
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and single father advocate Stanley B. White announces the release of a limited‑edition Father’s Day Bundle, inspired by his acclaimed book Because I Said So… That’s What’s for Dinner! The Single Dad’s Guide to Mealtime. This exclusive offer is available nationwide for a limited time.

The bundle was created with one purpose: to honor the everyday heroism of single fathers and to celebrate the belief that love starts in the kitchen. Each component was intentionally curated to help dads build confidence, connection, and legacy through the simple act of preparing and sharing a meal.

The Father’s Day Bundle includes:
A signed hardcover copy of The Single Dad’s Guide to Mealtime
A handwritten recipe card, featuring one of Stanley’s most beloved family dishes
A premium “Empowering Dads” apron, designed to inspire confidence in the kitchen and beyond

Single fatherhood is a journey of strength, sacrifice, and heart,” says Stanley. “This bundle is more than a gift; it’s a reminder that every meal is a chance to show love, build trust, and create memories that last in this Dad-perfect how-to cookbook.”

The offer is available for a limited time, with quantities intentionally capped to preserve the personal, handcrafted nature of the bundle. Each item reflects Stanley’s mission to uplift fathers and empower them to lead with love: one recipe, one moment, one dinner at a time.

Constance Quigley
Dr. Constance Quigley, LLC
+1 631-309-4939
info@thesingledadsguideto.com
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Stanley B. White Unveils Limited Father’s Day Gift Honoring Single Fathers with the Summer of Dad’s Celebration Bundle

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Dr. Constance Quigley, LLC
+1 631-309-4939 info@thesingledadsguideto.com
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DCQOnline is a premier strategy and innovation consultancy, specializing in ethical AI integration, brand transformation, and sustainable business growth. Founded by Dr. Constance Quigley, DM-OL—an award-winning strategist, author, and global impact leader—DCQOnline empowers executives, entrepreneurs, and organizations to navigate the future of business with clarity, security, and purpose. With a portfolio spanning high-level consulting, digital toolkits, and community initiatives, DCQOnline combines deep organizational expertise with forward-thinking innovation. From AI readiness and governance to business acceleration, brand visibility, and accessibility advocacy, the company delivers solutions that drive measurable impact and long-term success. Recognized as the Best Ethical AI Consultancy 2025 (Evergreen Awards), DCQOnline is more than a consultancy—it is a trusted partner for leaders seeking to align technology, strategy, and ethics in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

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