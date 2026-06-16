FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Senator Susan Rubio Statement on the Legislature's 2026-27 State Budget



SACRAMENTO, CA — Today, Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) voted in support of the Legislature's version of California's 2026-27 State Budget, a balanced spending plan that protects critical services for Californians while maintaining strong fiscal discipline during a period of economic uncertainty and significant federal challenges.



"Balancing a budget is one of the most important responsibilities we have as legislators, and this year's budget required difficult decisions," said Senator Rubio. "With continued uncertainty from the federal government and threats to programs that millions of Californians rely on, I am proud that this budget prioritizes our children, working families, seniors, public safety, healthcare access, housing, and support for our most vulnerable residents."



The Legislature's budget proposal maintains a balanced approach by preserving key investments while strengthening California's long-term fiscal stability through significant reserves and responsible budgeting practices.



Among the priorities included in the budget are:

• $100 million for CalFood, helping local food banks meet increased demand as Californians face the impacts of federal H.R. 1 cuts and reductions to nutrition assistance programs.

• $185 million above the Governor's May Revision for CalFresh eligibility workers, helping counties manage increased workloads and ensuring eligible families can continue accessing food assistance.

• $900 million for the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Program and $700 million for affordable housing programs to address homelessness and expand housing opportunities statewide.

• $100 million for CDSS housing programs serving vulnerable seniors and children involved in the foster care system.

• Preservation of In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) funding, protecting seniors and individuals with disabilities who rely on services that allow them to remain safely in their homes.

• $50 million for Proposition 36 implementation, supporting accountability, treatment, and public safety efforts across California communities.

• $50 million for the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program, ensuring victims of crime continue receiving critical support services, counseling, advocacy, and assistance during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.

• Continued investments in healthcare access, including delaying harmful cuts to Medi-Cal services, clinics, and dental care while maintaining support for vulnerable populations.

• Increased funding for education, special education, teacher workforce development, community schools, childcare expansion, and California's community colleges.



"As a teacher and someone who works closely with crime victims, seniors, families, and community organizations throughout Senate District 22, I know how important these investments are," Rubio added. "This budget protects Proposition 98 funding and makes significant investments in education, including $2.4 billion for special education, $1 billion for community schools, expanded support for students experiencing homelessness, and $500 million for teacher pipeline programs. These investments will help ensure students have the resources they need to succeed while supporting the educators who make a difference in their lives every day."



Rubio also emphasized that California continues to step up as federal funding reductions place additional pressure on states and local communities. "Even as California responds to federal funding reductions and increased needs across our communities, this budget maintains a strong commitment to fiscal responsibility," Rubio said. "The Legislature's proposal includes a record $36.5 billion in reserves, ensuring California remains prepared for the future.



"I am grateful to Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, Budget Chair John Laird, our budget committees, legislative leadership, for their partnership throughout this process," Rubio concluded. "While difficult decisions were necessary, this budget demonstrates California's commitment to protecting our communities, supporting working families, investing in opportunity, and building a stronger future for everyone."

The Legislature's budget proposal now advances as discussions continue between the Senate, Assembly, and Governor Newsom. Senator Rubio remains committed to advocating for families throughout Senate District 22 and across California.