Senator Reyes Issues Statement on 2026-27 Legislative Budget Agreement

Sacramento, CA — Today, Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes (D–Colton), Chair of the Senate Budget Subcommittee #2 on Resources, Environmental Protection, and Energy, issued the following statement in response to the 2026-27 Legislative Budget:

“Every budget is a reflection of our values and our priorities. This year, I am proud that the Legislature's spending plan continues to invest in the people and communities who need support the most.

“As someone who grew up in a working-class family and has spent much of my career advocating for access to justice, I understand that government programs are not abstract line items. That is why I am proud of the work we have been able to do this year.

“That is why I am particularly proud that this budget includes critical investments in community. This budget includes $20 million for special education, $190 million for distressed hospitals, investments in Cal Fresh, support for our seniors and a substantial investment in universal food and meals at our schools. It includes $50 million to sustain services for victims through the Victims of Crime Act program and resources to help counties continue serving vulnerable residents as they navigate ongoing federal changes affecting critical safety-net programs.

“I am also grateful that the Legislature agreed to invest $20 million in General Fund support for new judgeships, growing to $44 million annually. For communities like the Inland Empire, this investment is long overdue. San Bernardino County's courts serve more than 2.2 million residents, yet judicial officers continue to manage workloads well above the state average. The reality is simple: justice delayed is justice denied.

“These new judgeships – 11 of which will be in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties - will help ensure that families, crime victims, small businesses, and residents seeking their day in court can access a judicial system that is fair, timely, and responsive to their needs.

“At the same time, it is not lost on me that important issues remain unresolved, particularly regarding the future of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. A few weeks ago, the California Air Resources Board approved amendments to the Cap-and-Invest Program that will significantly reduce the amount of funding available for many of California's longstanding climate investments. I remain deeply concerned about the impacts of that decision.

“Without further action, these changes will reduce funding available for critical transit, affordable housing, air quality, wildfire mitigation, and safe drinking water programs that communities across California rely on every day. Given this new fiscal reality, it is important that the Legislature revisit the framework of last year's Cap-and-Invest agreement to ensure that our priorities remain properly funded and that Californians continue to see the benefits of these proven investments.

“I want to thank Pro Tem Limón and Budget Chair Laird for their leadership throughout this budget process and for their commitment to addressing these challenges. I look forward to continuing discussions with the Administration as we work toward a final budget agreement and am pleased to support AB 109.”

A video of Senator Reyes’ Floor Speech in support of today’s vote can be found here.