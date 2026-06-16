Dr. Arti Amin is a leading podiatrist & surgeon in Corona, California.

A pain-free, three-minute treatment covered by Medicare is giving Inland Empire diabetic patients a new path to healing — and their lives back.

Wounds that had been stalled for months are responding. Patients who walked in limping are leaving differently. That is what the right technology, as part of a complete care plan, can do.” — Dr. Arti Amin

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many people living with diabetes , a wound on the foot is not a minor inconvenience — it is the beginning of a frightening road that, for too many Inland Empire families, ends with an amputation that could have been prevented. Corona Foot & Ankle Group is changing that outcome with a new treatment program that combines FDA-cleared technology with the kind of whole-foot care most wound centers simply do not offer.WHEN A WOUND WON'T HEAL — AND WHAT COMES NEXTDiabetic foot wounds are notoriously hard to treat. Reduced circulation, nerve damage, and compromised immunity can turn a small break in the skin into a wound that refuses to close for months. Patients move from clinic to clinic, trying dressing after dressing, often without improvement — and without anyone explaining why.Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPM, has spent more than 26 years treating exactly these patients. She has reversed amputation recommendations. She has helped people in their 60s and 70s get back to walking their neighborhoods, playing with grandchildren, and living without fear."These patients come to me exhausted and scared. They have been told there are no more options. My job is to prove that wrong." — Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., Corona Foot & Ankle GroupTHREE MINUTES. NO PAIN. COVERED BY MEDICARE The newest addition to the practice is UltraMist — an FDA-cleared therapy that delivers healing energy to a wound through a gentle ultrasound therapy. No needles. No surgery. Just three minutes, two to three times a week, with results already being seen in patients at the Corona practice. For Medicare patients, UltraMist is covered automatically. PPO patients receive pre-authorization when a wound has not improved significantly after four weeks of treatment — a standard that aligns with evidence-based wound care practice."Wounds that had been stalled for months are responding. Patients who walked in limping are leaving differently. That is what the right technology, as part of a complete care plan, can do." — Dr. Arti AminWHOLE-FOOT CARE: TREATING THE CAUSE, NOT JUST THE WOUNDRoughly 90 percent of diabetic wounds occur on the foot — yet wound care is often handled by physicians without specific foot and ankle training. At Corona Foot & Ankle Group, the protocol goes far beyond closing a wound. It addresses why the wound formed and how to prevent it from returning.Infection analysis uses DNA sequencing to identify the exact bacteria present and the precise antibiotic needed — far more targeted than a standard swab. In-house X-rays provide a same-visit assessment for bone infection. For patients who have lost the natural cushioning beneath the foot, Liposana — an injectable tissue restoration treatment — rebuilds that protective layer, with results lasting one to two years."Most patients I see were never told why the wound kept coming back. That is the first question we answer here — and then we make sure it does not happen again." — Dr. Arti AminA TEAM WITH ONE GOAL: KEEPING PATIENTS WALKINGWhen a wound requires more than podiatric care alone, the practice coordinates with vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, and infectious disease specialists — a network built around one shared outcome: limb preservation."If a patient tells me they cannot walk anymore, I take that personally. Getting people back to the life they want — that is the whole point of everything we do here." — Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPMCorona Foot & Ankle Group accepts Medicare and most PPO insurance plans and provides insurance verification prior to the first appointment. Patients with diabetic foot wounds or non-healing ulcers may reach the practice at coronafootandankle.com or (951) 444-5327.About Corona Foot & Ankle GroupCorona Foot & Ankle Group is a podiatric medicine and surgery practice serving Corona and the greater Inland Empire, California. Specializing in diabetic wound care, limb salvage, biomechanical evaluation, prescription custom orthotics, and foot and ankle surgery, the practice is led by Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPM — founder and lead physician with more than 26 years of clinical experience, including 11 years serving the Corona community. Dr. Amin holds a Clinical Assistant Professor appointment in Podiatry at Western University of Health Sciences.About Dr. Arti Amin, D.P.M., FABMSP, FACPMDr. Arti Amin is a board-certified podiatrist and the founder of Corona Foot & Ankle Group. She is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry (FABMSP) in the treatment and prevention of diabetic foot ulcers, primary podiatric medicine, and foot and ankle surgery, and is a Fellow of the American College of Podiatric Medicine (FACPM). Dr. Amin earned a bachelor's degree in biology from UC Irvine and her podiatric medical degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine, completing surgical residency training at Bellwood General Hospital and Bellflower Medical Center in California. She has practiced for more than 26 years, the last 11 in the Corona area, and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Podiatry at Western University of Health Sciences.

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