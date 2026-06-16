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The Business Research Company's Demand for Data Center UPS Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $7.78 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $7.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The data center UPS market has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing reliance on digital data protection and the expansion of large-scale data centers. As demand for uninterrupted power supply solutions rises, this sector is shaping up for significant development. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors fueling growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of data center UPS systems.

Current Status and Growth Forecast for the Data Center UPS Market

The data center UPS market experienced strong growth recently and is projected to continue expanding. Its value is expected to increase from $5.54 billion in 2025 to $5.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This previous growth has been driven by factors such as growing dependence on digital data protection, the widespread deployment of large-scale data centers, early adoption of battery backup systems, an increase in mission-critical workloads, and the vital need for uninterrupted power supply.

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Looking ahead, this market is forecast to reach $7.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The anticipated expansion is attributed to the rapid growth of hyperscale data centers, escalating cloud computing workloads, the rising adoption of modular UPS systems, heightened investment in energy-efficient backup solutions, and the growth of colocation facilities. Key trends expected to influence the market include the use of AI-enabled UPS monitoring, the development of cloud-integrated backup systems, IoT-based power continuity solutions, increasing energy-efficient UPS technologies, and advances in intelligent manufacturing processes.

Understanding Data Center UPS and Its Role

A data center UPS is a comprehensive equipment system designed to provide battery backup power, ensuring continuous electricity supply during utility outages or voltage fluctuations. It works alongside facility generators to protect sensitive data and maintain operational stability in critical environments, safeguarding IT infrastructure from power interruptions.

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Cloud Computing as a Critical Growth Driver for Data Center UPS

One of the strongest forces driving the data center UPS market is the surging demand for cloud computing services. Cloud computing enables users, both organizations and individuals, to access various computing resources over the internet without the need to invest heavily in physical hardware. To maintain seamless operations and safeguard data integrity, data centers rely on UPS systems to provide an uninterruptible power supply to their critical IT infrastructure.

For instance, in January 2025, AAG IT, a UK-based IT services provider, reported that approximately 63% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) workloads and 62% of SMB data were expected to be hosted on public clouds by 2023. This marked an increase from 57% of workloads and 56% of data in 2022, highlighting the fast-paced adoption of cloud technologies. This growing shift towards cloud computing is a significant factor propelling the demand for reliable data center UPS solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Data Center UPS Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the data center UPS market, benefiting from its advanced technological infrastructure and high concentration of data centers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, increased cloud adoption, and expanding data center construction in countries like China and India.

The market analysis includes detailed coverage of key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth potential.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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