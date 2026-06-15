NEW: DC Insider Michael Whatley Has No Plans To Lower Costs, Scrambles After Reporters Ask About His Empty Website

News & Observer: “There was nothing on his website about policy until Thursday, after McClatchy inquired about it.”

New reporting from the News & Observer revealed that DC insider Michael Whatley has no plans to lower costs for families – and when asked by reporters why he didn’t have any plans listed on his website, Whatley scrambled to throw together a vague issues page and refused to share more information when asked.

News & Observer: “Whatley doesn’t make finding his policy positions as easy for the average voter. There was nothing on his website about policy until Thursday, after McClatchy inquired about it. That meant voters must catch his speeches or attend his events that aren’t widely publicized.”

When asked for more details:

“Whatley’s team did not respond.”

When asked in person to elaborate on his plans:

“[Whatley] didn’t provide further details and the newspaper wasn’t given the opportunity to follow up with another question at the Zebulon event.”

Instead of having a plan to lower costs, Whatley is falsely claiming that “inflation is way down.” Consumer Price Index data revealed that inflation “jumped to 4.2%” in May – a new high.

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