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The Business Research Company's Control Valve Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.5% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $14.35 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The control valve market has been experiencing significant growth over recent years, driven by industrial advancements and increasing demand for precise fluid regulation. As industries continue to modernize and expand, the role of control valves becomes even more critical in managing operational efficiency and safety. Here, we explore the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and major trends shaping its future.

Steady Increase in Control Valve Market Size

The control valve market size is on a strong upward trajectory. It is projected to grow from $8.29 billion in 2025 to $9.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This historic growth has been fueled by expanding use in process industries, greater demand for automated flow management, the widening deployment of pressure and temperature control systems, and stringent safety compliance standards.

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Anticipated Growth through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $14.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. This future growth is attributed to the rising need for highly accurate flow control solutions, increased adoption of energy-efficient valve technologies, advancements in actuator systems, and growing demand from pharmaceutical and food processing sectors. Key trends influencing the market include the integration of AI-based diagnostics, smart manufacturing controls, IoT-enabled flow regulation, use of sustainable valve materials, and sophisticated digital monitoring platforms.

Understanding the Role of Control Valves

Control valves are essential power-operated devices that regulate the flow rate of fluids. They play a vital role in controlling various parameters such as pressure, flow, and temperature, making them indispensable in a range of industrial processes.

View the full control valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/control-valve-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Impact of Oil and Gas Industry on Market Growth

The expanding oil and gas sector is a major driver behind the increasing demand for control valves. This industry encompasses activities from resource extraction to refining and distribution, all of which require reliable valve systems for efficient processing. For example, in October 2023, the US Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil production rose to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023, up from 11.7 million barrels per day in 2022. Such growth highlights the need for more sophisticated control valves in this sector.

Power Industry’s Contribution to Market Expansion

The power industry, which includes the supply of gas and electricity for residential and commercial use, also supports the control valve market’s growth. In September 2022, the US recorded an average natural gas consumption of 86.6 billion cubic feet per day, the highest annual level to date. This increased consumption underscores the importance of control valves in managing power generation and distribution systems efficiently.

North America’s Leading Position in the Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global control valve market. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive perspective on the competitive landscape and regional dynamics influencing market growth worldwide.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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