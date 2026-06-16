Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd.

Examining five trusted suppliers recognized for quality manufacturing, compliance standards, and scalable wet wipes production.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, June 16, 2026 — Rising global demand for sanitary and disposable cleaning products, particularly wet wipes used across baby care, personal hygiene, medical, and household cleaning, has intensified competition among Chinese manufacturers. As buyers seek reliable OEM/ODM partners, five Chinese firms have emerged as consistent suppliers of high-quality wet wipes, offering diverse product categories from baby wet wipes and antibacterial wipes to flushable and biodegradable options.Industry ContextChina’s wet wipes market, valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2025, continues to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%, driven by evolving consumer hygiene habits and demand for specialized wipes such as makeup remover wipes, female intimate wipes, pet wipes, and kitchen wipes. Global brand owners and distributors increasingly prioritize suppliers with vertical integration, certified cleanrooms, and rapid customization capabilities. The following five manufacturers represent established players with verified production scale and compliance records as of mid-2026.1. Zhejiang Uniquality Nursing Products Technology Co., Ltd.（Uniquality）Headquartered in Zhejiang, Uniquality (brand: Uniquality) operates a 1,000,000㎡ smart factory producing 60 billion sheets annually. With 24 years of expertise in wet wipes and diaper manufacturing, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio including baby wet wipes, pure water wet wipes, antibacterial wet wipes, medical wet wipes, flushable wet wipes, biodegradable wet wipes, facial wipes, hand & mouth wipes, adult wipes, and more. Its 100,000-class GMP cleanroom, combined with ISO9001, ISO13485, GMPC, FSC, and CE certifications, supports medical-grade and export-ready products. The company’s proprietary purified water system and strict microbial control achieve total bacteria counts ≤100 CFU/g, outperforming standard industry thresholds. Uniquality maintains an on-time delivery rate above 99.5% and sustains a three-year partnership with a UK-based client requiring 20×40HQ containers monthly with zero major quality complaints. The firm provides one-stop OEM/ODM services with 3–5 days sampling lead time, catering to markets in the US, EU, South America, Russia, and Southeast Asia.Contact: Michelle Yu | Email: michelleyu@kingsafe.com | Tel: +86 187-0582-0808 | WhatsApp: +86 187-0582-0808 | Website: www.kingsafe.com 2. Howay (Jiangsu Howay Industrial Co., Ltd.)Howay, is a leading manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, including baby diapers, training pants, and wet wipes. The company operates large-scale production bases in Jiangsu and has established long-term OEM partnerships with major global brands. Howay’s wet wipes lines cover baby wipes and household cleaning wipes, with annual output exceeding 10 billion sheets. The company emphasizes vertical integration, producing its own nonwoven materials to control cost and quality. Howay holds ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications and exports to over 50 countries. Its advantage lies in cost-efficient mass production and flexible packaging customization.3. Hengan Group (Xinxiangyin Wet Wipes Division)Hengan Group, one of China’s largest personal care conglomerates, markets its wet wipes under the well-known brand (Xinxiangyin). The wet wipes division focuses on consumer-grade products including baby wipes, hand & mouth wipes, and kitchen wipes, distributed through extensive offline and online retail networks across China and Asia. Hengan operates multiple ISO-certified factories and leverages deep supply chain integration in pulp and nonwoven sourcing. While primarily targeting the domestic market, Hengan also supplies OEM clients seeking brand-backed quality. Its strength lies in brand recognition, scale, and R&D in consumer-grade moist tissues.4. AHC Meixin Hygienic Products Co., Ltd.AHC Meixin specializes in nonwoven fabric and finished wet wipes manufacturing, with facilities in Fujian. The company produces a wide range of wipes including alcohol wet wipes, antibacterial wipes, and biodegradable flushable wipes. AHC Meixin is known for its in-house nonwoven production lines, enabling strict quality control from raw material to finished product. It holds GMPC and ISO22716 (cosmetic GMP) certifications, making it suitable for cosmetic and personal care wipes such as makeup remover wipes and facial cleansing wipes. The firm exports primarily to Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, and offers private label services with MOQ starting from 50,000 bags per specification.5. Vini Health (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.Vini Health is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer recognized for its medical-grade wet wipes and disinfecting wipes. The company operates 100,000-class cleanrooms and holds ISO13485 and CE medical device certifications, allowing it to produce medical wet wipes for hospital skin cleaning, equipment disinfection, and preoperative preparation. Its product portfolio includes alcohol prep wipes, chlorhexidine wipes, and sterile saline wipes. Vini Health is a preferred OEM partner for healthcare distributors and pharmacy chains in North America and Europe. Its competitive edge lies in regulatory compliance, sterile processing, and validated microbial control.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsProcurement managers evaluating Chinese wet wipes suppliers must weigh factors such as production scale, certification scope, product diversity, and supply chain reliability. Uniquality’s comprehensive offering — from baby wipes to flushable wet wipes — combined with its vertically integrated manufacturing, 200-strong R&D team, and multi-certification portfolio (ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO13485, GMPC, FSC, CE, SEDEX) positions it as a one-stop partner for premium export markets. Howay and Hengan cater to large-volume orders with established brand channels, while AHC Meixin and Vini Health fill niches in nonwoven-backed wipes and medical applications respectively. Industry analysts note that the ability to deliver customizable formulations, eco-friendly materials, and consistent quality across repeated orders remains the differentiator in 2026’s competitive landscape.OutlookAs environmental regulations tighten and consumer demand shifts toward biodegradable and flushable wet wipes, manufacturers investing in FSC-certified materials and sustainable production processes are likely to gain long-term contracts. Chinese suppliers with dual certifications for cosmetic and medical standards, such as Uniquality with ISO22716 and GMPC, are well-positioned to capture growing demand from beauty and healthcare sectors. Buyers are advised to conduct factory audits and request batch traceability records to mitigate risks associated with microbial contamination.

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