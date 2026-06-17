Webtoons Market to Reach USD 56.1 Billion by 2030 from USD 3.7 Billion in 2021, Growing at 36.8% CAGR

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WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Webtoons Market ," The industry was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2022 to 2030.Webtoons are a type of digital comic created in South Korea that can be read on computers and mobile devices. Webtoons were relatively unknown outside Korea when they initially debuted, but their popularity has grown since success of manhwa webtoons (a general Korean term for comics and print cartoons). Digital manhwa has become more popular in the country due to user-friendly interface of webtoons apps. Webtoons are a type of Internet comic that are easier to create and distribute as they are shorter and more precise. People who primarily use webtoons for entertainment are always looking for new and interesting content. The market trend is towards spending more time on entertainment, which has further resulted in an increase in demand for new series of webtoons. However, webtoons are only available to read online, and as the plots are short, there are not enough chapters to generate a print edition. Furthermore, many artists included in webtoon programs are amateurs, which may cause readers to be disappointed by the quality and level of the webtoon.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16830 Digital comics have considerably reduced the cost and requirement for drawing instruments such as screen tone and drawing pens. It is anticipated that webtoons are expected to provide huge growth opportunities in the digital entertainment industry. Webtoons are made up of vertically oriented images that can be scrolled from top to bottom, allowing designers to present one enormous image on mobile or tablet. These factors are anticipated to boost the webtoons market size over the forecast period.The webtoons industry is segmented on the basis of type, revenue model, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as comedy, action, sci-fi, horror, romance, and others. By revenue model, the market is classified as subscription based and advertisement based. By application, it is classified as mobile, tablets, laptop, and television. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16830 The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global webtoons market forecast trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.Some of the leading webtoons market players are NAVER Corp., Kakao Corp., Lezhin Entertainment, Tappytoon, ToryComics, Toomics Global, Ridibooks (RIDI Corp), KidariStudio, Webtoon Factory, and Izneo Webtoon.Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable influence on the global webtoons market. Webtoon is a South Korean digital comic’s platform, which is involved in the COVID-19 campaign. On April 11, 2020, the Indonesian version of Webtoon launched a comic anthology written by connected authors that offers varied health advice, cleanliness protocols, and positive messages regarding the pandemic.Indonesian Webtoon created a compilation titled 'Sehatsehat, Ya!' on April 05, 2020. More than 40 authors contributed to this collection, all of whom are linked with Webtoon Indonesia. There are 44 episodes in total, each of which is drawn by a different creator and conveys a distinct message. This collection's major focus is awareness regarding the COVID-19. This includes messages such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance.Despite the impact of COVID-19, webtoons companies are enjoying incredible growth, as one may watch content/series everywhere. The companies are planning to expand in two ways: by increasing the number of creators on the platform and by increasing the number of readers. As per the webtoons market analysis conducted, it has been observed that the massive surge in the number of creators and volume of content produced during the pandemic. As a result, the number of readers and revenue has increased.Buy this Complete Report (264 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Findings of the StudyThe study provides indepth analysis of webtoons market share across the globeOn the basis of type, the romance sub-segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the forecast periodOn the basis of the revenue model, the subscription-based sub-segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the prediction timeOn the basis of application, the mobile sub-segment is projected to have the fastest growth rate in the global market during the projection yearsOn the basis of region, Asia-Pacific region market registered a dominant market share in 2021. Europe region market is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.Browse More Trending Reports :Business Process Management MarketOnline Recruitment Software MarketVideo on Demand MarketTravel Technology MarketMaster Data Management MarketInfluencer Marketing MarketCyber Warfare MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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